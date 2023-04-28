Miles Morales Is Being Hunted in New Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse International Poster

A little over a month before it finally swings to the big screen, Sony's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is getting into its PR campaign proper, with a new international poster showing off an army of Spider-Men chasing down Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), who is running for his life. While The Spot has been named as the film's official big bad, it sure feels like a lot of Miles's challenges will be coming from Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac), best known as Spider-Man 2099, who appeared briefly in a post-credits stinger for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

"The Spider-War is coming, and the #SpiderVerse will never be the same. Miles Morales returns in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – exclusively in movie theaters June 2," a tweet from the Spider-Verse Twitter recently read. The revelation that Gwen and Miles would be squaring off against some of their multiversal counterparts came in the first trailer, but as the movie draws closer, it becomes more and more apparent that will be a huge part of the narrative.

You can see the poster below.

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales / Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) goes on an adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld) and a new team of Spider-People who must face a powerful villain. Also returning from the first film are Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara / Spider-Man 2099, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man. Issa Rae has also joined the cast as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman.

Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, with a script from Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham.

"This is a situation where the movie was so ambitious, it was trying to do so many groundbreaking things in its visual style, in its storytelling style, in its cinematic style." Miller previously explained to ComicBook.com. "Everything about it ... The sound mix was probably going to be groundbreaking, so it required a lot of work. Every version of these movies is a collaboration of hundreds of filmmakers working together, and in the best versions people are contributing their creative ideas, and the people, the directors, and the producers are the ones that get to decide which of the things fit the road that you're going down."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be in theaters on June 2.

