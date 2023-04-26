Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Poster Teases a Spider-War

A Spider-War is looming in a new poster for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The hit sequel to 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is one of the many movies to be featured at CinemaCon this week, with the voice cast of Shameik Moore (Miles Morales), Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy), and Issa Rae (Jessica Drew) all in attendance. There are plenty more Spider heroes to meet in the film, along with some returning favorites like Peter B. Parker. Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Man India, Spider-Punk, and more can be found on Across the Spider-Verse's newest poster.

"The Spider-War is coming, and the #SpiderVerse will never be the same. Miles Morales returns in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – exclusively in movie theaters June 2," a tweet from the Spider-Verse Twitter account reads. A maskless Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy are front and center on the poster, with an army of other Spider heroes falling through a teleporting wormhole. Some of the characters that can be easily recognized include the Scarlet Spider with his blue hoodie, Spider-Cat, the Spider-Man with a bag over his head, a six-armed Spidey, and many more.

(Photo: Sony Pictures Animation)

New Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Images Revealed

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is only a couple of months away, and Sony Pictures has released a couple of new images from the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel. The first image, released via Total Film, shows Miles Morales running across a rooftop as Spider-Man. The second image web-slinging over some train tracks. You can see both images below. The images were accompanied by an interview with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's trio of co-directors: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. They teased major cameos that haven't been revealed and a mystery voice actor for the fan-favorite Spider-Man clone Scarlet Spider.

"I can't wait for people to hear who voices him," Do Santos said. "It still hasn't been released, but I love our Scarlet Spider actor."

Powers, added, "Not even the actors know! Everyone is sworn to secrecy, and they record alone, so most of them are discovering with the public who is in the film they've been making. Their reactions have been pretty hilarious."

Hinting at more surprise appearance, Powers said, "My favorite cameo is… a secret! But I promise it's gonna blow your eyeballs out the backside of your head."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 2nd.