Millie Bobby Brown Addresses Enola Holmes Future & Possible Sherlock Holmes Spinoff for Henry Cavill (Exclusive)

After becoming a household name thanks to her performance in Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown found herself in a position that so many other young actors in Hollywood had faced before: her future potential as a performer. It would have been really easy to just follow the trends of what others had done and earn an easy check, but Brown wasn’t interested in that. Instead, one of the first movies that she made in the aftermath of Stranger Things‘ success was setting up her own projects not only for her to star in but which she would produce, the big one being Enola Holmes.

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Initially slated to be released by Warner Bros., Enola Holmes was picked up by Netflix amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and it proved to be a smart decision as it has now become one of the streamer’s biggest film franchises to date. This week proves that with the arrival of Enola Holmes 3, and considering that the novels it’s based on by author Nancy Springer has ten books so far, one has to wonder if Brown will keep coming back to the character. Speaking with ComicBook in an exclusive interview for the film, we had to ask if Enola Holmes 4 was in the cards. “Gosh, I mean, I’m not I’m not the decider in that, but we’ll see how this one does. But yeah, I’m there if Netflix is there and Louise is there.”

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Millie Bobby Brown Addresses Enola Holmes’ Future, and If a Sherlock Spinoff Will Happen

Though Brown’s performance across the Enola Holmes movies is what has kept fans coming back, on top of the way it reinvents the classic literary character’s world, there’s on element that has fans hoping for a spinoff: Henry Cavill as her older brother, Sherlock Holmes. Considering he’s already appeared in all three films, and the new film finally lets Himesh Patel have a bigger appearance as his partner, John Watson, we had to ask Brown if these two might spin out into their own movie.

“I think we need more women on screen, so maybe not,” Brown said. “I think we’ve had that. Men have had their time, and it’s more Enola and more putting women on screen, for me.”

On the flip side, Himesh Patel was pretty open to the idea of a spinoff with him and Cavill, and who can blame him when the former Superman star would be his scene partner.

“I haven’t had that conversation, but I’d love to,” Patel said. “Someone send this interview to the higher-ups at Netflix, and let’s see what happens. I love it because given the way the story unfolds – Sherlock’s missing – we didn’t really get a whole lot of time together, and especially we didn’t really get any time together on set. So I think Henry’s done some beautiful work in this movie. People will see that there are some really, really powerful moments with Sherlock, and he’s clearly a fantastic actor and I’d love to dance with him a bit more.”

To date, the Enola Holmes movies have not only done great for Netflix in terms of viewership, but also critically. The first film in the series has a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the second film rising to 93%. No reviews for Enola Holmes 3 have arrived just yet, surprising given the film premieres tomorrow, but if the series holds, it will make it one of the best-reviewed complete series on Netflix…ever. Hopefully, the future looks bright for it afterward.

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