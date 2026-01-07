Enola Holmes 3 First Look Commits to the Biggest Book Change of All

Netflix has offered a first look at Enola Holmes 3, starring Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter and Louis Partridge. Inspired by Nancy Springer’s popular Enola Holmes Mysteries, the Netflix live-action films bring Victorian London to life in a fresh and original way. Brown has proven she has so many more arrows in her bow than just Eleven of Stranger Things fame, and fans are eagerly anticipating this year’s Enola Holmes 3.

Netflix has just begun a major promotional campaign for this year’s films and TV shows, likely to assure subscribers there’s a lot more to come now Stranger Things is over. This includes a first look at Enola Holmes 3, an image teasing the budding romance between Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola and Louis Partridge’s Lord Tewkesbury.

Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter and Louis Partridge return in Enola Holmes 3, where Enola must crack life's greatest mystery: love — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/ZYy68x315H — Netflix (@netflix) January 7, 2026

Enola Holmes Proves Adaptations Don’t Have to Stay Faithful

The Enola Holmes films are unique, in that they are a rare franchise where the fandom is united in favor of book changes. Tewkesbury is actually a relatively minor character in the original novel, and certainly not a love interest; there’s a more significant age gap between the two in the source material as well. But viewers loved the dynamic between Brown and Partridge in the first film, and the sequel wisely brought him back. Enola Holmes 3‘s first look certainly doubles down on the romance, with a “proposal” feel suggesting things are getting serious between the two.

It’s safe to assume Enola Holmes 3 will be loosely based on the third book by Nancy Springer, “The Case of the Bizarre Bouquets.” The end of Enola Holmes 3 set this up with the introduction of Himesh Patel as Netflix’s Doctor John H. Watson, Sherlock’s flatmate, who’s actually at the heart of “Bizarre Bouquets.” And yet, for all that’s the case, it’s striking that he isn’t teased as a leading character at this point. It may well be this particular adaptation is going to continue switching things up.

Enola Holmes 3 will be very different to the first two films, though. Philip Barantini (Adolescence, Malpractice, Boiling Point) has taken over as directors, and there are reports he’s taking a darker approach to the story. Hopefully it won’t be long before we have a full trailer, continuing Netflix’s push to remind us what’s coming in 2026.

