Milly Alcock Has Fans Worried She’s No Longer Supergirl, But There’s A Better Explanation

We live in a world where everyone is chronically online and that means a lot of eyes on social media — especially the social media of celebrities. Any new post or lack of post can lead to major speculation and that is the case with Supergirl star Milly Alcock. The actor had previously shared various posts on her Instagram related to her role as the DC hero which is why when fans noticed those posts to be gone on Thursday fans started to worry that she is no longer Supergirl at all.

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On X, a DCU fan account noticed that Alcock has deleted all of her posts related to Supergirl — including the post she made in January 2024 when she was cast in the role — from her account. What was left was a Vogue cover from earlier this year and some Supergirl related videos in the Reels tab. Fans soon started to wonder if the post removals were a quiet indication that Alcock had exited the DC role, with some even speculating that she’d been fired in the wake of the film’s box office disappointment. However, there’s a better explanation for the grid change — because this isn’t the first time Alcock has cleaned up her feed.

Milly Alcock has deleted all the posts related to Supergirl including her announcement one 🙃 pic.twitter.com/FCHoI2lgOW — Everything_DCU (@EverythingDCU_) October 15, 2026

The Supergirl Post Removal May Have More to Do With Cleaning Up The Feed Than Heroic Status

While many fans jumped to concerns that Alcock will no longer be playing Kara Zor-El/Supergirl after her expected appearance in next year’s Man of Steel, others were quick to point out that this isn’t the first time that Alcock has removed posts from her feed. Notably, following her time on HBO’s House of the Dragon, Alcock appeared to archive her posts about that project, cleaning up her feed in general. Others noted that it also isn’t uncommon for people to remove older posts once the contractual obligation to post things has passed — which would make sense when it comes to Supergirl as promotion for that film is over.

Given that it is not uncommon for actors to remove posts from older projects to keep a clean, curated feed and the fact that Alcock still follows both James Gunn and the official Supergirl Instagram accounts — and not to mention that she is still appearing in Man of Tomorrow — it is much more likely that fans merely noticed the cleanup and not that it actually means anything. Given that most actors also have ad campaigns and promotions that they do, it makes a lot of sense that she would clear things in order to focus on what her next project or campaign is. Sometimes, social media is just social media and not something to wildly speculate over.

Of course, there is also a possibility for Alcock’s social media changes that most people haven’t discussed. Man of Tomorrow is set to hit theaters July 9, 2027. We’re entering the time when we may start seeing early promotion for that film. This all may just be a situation where Alcock is making space to promote that film outside the shadow of Supergirl’s time in the sun.

What do you think? Is it all much ado about nothing when it comes to Alcock’s social media purge? Let us know your take in the comments.