Ming-Na Wen Calls Out Netflix For Not Crediting Her And BD Wong In ‘Mulan’ Cast List

Just days after Netflix was inundated by angry Marvel fans challenging their clinical diagnosis of Thanos’s particular brand of insanity, Agents of SHIELD star Ming-Na Wen joined a fan in chastising the streaming giant for a more serious oversight.

Apparently, neither Wen nor her co-star B.D. Wong were credited in the official Netflix description of Mulan. The screen that welcomes fans to the movie includes only three names, none of whom are Asian or Asian American — a bad look for a movie that is about Chinese culture.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wen was the lead in Mulan, which centers on a young girl who pretends to be a man so that she can join the army in pre-industrial China. After a fan pointed out that she was not listed on the credits, Wen called out Netflix and asked fans to tweet at them until they changed the listing to include herself and Wong.

You can see her tweet, as well as the one that inspired it, below.

Yeah, that’s EFF-ed up, @netflix! I also believe another AsianAm lead voice should also be on the credit. #bdwong How about all the #Mulan fans out there tweet @netflix about this major oversight? Thanks! 💋👍 //t.co/xRzcGL9qqq — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) January 1, 2019

Wen, who is also known for her roles in ER, The Joy Luck Club, and Street Fighter, is a vocal advocate for Asian-American performers, so the idea that she and Gotham veteran Wong would be the ones excluded was just asking for somebody to notice and critique.

In addition to her screen work, Wen was inducted into the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, allowing her to vote for the Academy Awards, in 2017.

So far, Netflix has not responded to Wen’s tweet, or any of the fans who have joined her in reaching out to the service. The fact that it is New Year’s Eve may slow down their response time.

The timing is not great for Netflix, either: people are very keyed into Mulan just now, since Disney is making a live-action revival of the animated hit.

That Mulan is described as “the epic adventure of a fearless young woman who masquerades as a man in order to fight Northern Invaders attacking China. The eldest daughter of an honored warrior, Hua Mulan is spirited, determined and quick on her feet. When the Emperor issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army, she steps in to take the place of her ailing father as Hua Jun, becoming one of China’s greatest warriors ever.”

The film will be in theaters in March of 2020.