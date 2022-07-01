Minions: The Rise of Gru Filmmakers Profile Master Chow in New Exclusive Clip

Minions: The Rise of Gru is set to be released on digital on Tuesday, August 30th and ahead of the release, ComicBook.com has been given an exclusive clip offering a bit of a behind-the-scenes look at a pivotal moment in the Minions' efforts to help Gru — the moment they met Master Chow. In the clip, which you can check out in the video player above, the film's director Kyle Balda and co-director Brad Ableson break down Master Chow (voiced by Michelle Yeoh), the former Kung Fu teacher and master martial artist who saves Minions Kevin, Stuart, and Bob from villainous goons with her epic skills. As Balda and Abelson note in the clip, the Minions soon realize that Master Chow is exactly who they need to teach them the necessary skills to save Gru — but as she's content with her life as a healer now, they'll have to win her over with cuteness first.

Set in the 1970s, Minions: The Rise of Gru follows young Gru who tries to join a group of supervillains called the Vicious 6 after they oust their leader — the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles. When the interview turns disastrous, Gru and his Minions go on the run with the Vicious 6 hot on their tails. Luckily, he finds an unlikely source for guidance — Wild Knuckles himself — and soon discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends.

The film features the voice talent of Steve Carell as Gru, Taraji P. Henson as cool and confident leader Belle Bottom, whose chain belt doubles as a lethal disco-ball mace; Jean-Claude Van Damme as the nihilistic Jean Clawed, who's armed (literally) with a giant robotic claw; Lucy Lawless as Nunchuck, whose traditional nun's habit hides her deadly nun-chucks; Dolph Lundgren as Swedish roller-skate champion Svengeance, who dispenses his enemies with spin kicks from his spiked skates; and Danny Trejo as Stronghold, whose giant iron hands are both a menace to others and a burden to him.

The film also stars Russell Brand as Young Dr. Nefario, an aspiring mad scientist, Michelle Yeoh as Master Chow, an acupuncturist with mad kung fu skills, and Oscar winner Julie Andrews as Gru's maddeningly self-absorbed mom. Alan Arkin voices the villain Wild Knuckles.

Steered by the franchise's original creators, Minions: The Rise of Gru is produced by visionary Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and his longtime collaborators Janet Healy and Chris Renaud. The film is directed by returning franchise filmmaker Kyle Balda (Despicable Me 3, Minions), co-directed by Brad Ableson (The Simpsons) and Jonathan del Val (The Secret Life of Pets films), and features the iconic voice of Pierre Coffin as the Minions and a killer '70s soundtrack courtesy of legendary Grammy-winning music producer Jack Antonoff.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is available on Digital on Tuesday, August 30th.