Thor: Love and Thunder hit theatres this weekend and scored the third-biggest box office opening of the year as well as the biggest opening for a Thor movie. However, there is another movie in theatres that is still thriving. Minions: The Rise of Gru was released last week and managed to earn record-breaking box office numbers for July 4th weekend. Following the $48m+ first day for Minions 2, which is a pandemic era-best for an animated feature, the movie topped the Independence Day weekend record that was set by Paramount's Transformers: The Last Knight back in 2011. The movie has a respectable 72% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but it seems to be the "GentleMinions" TikTok trend that is really boosting sales. Not only are teens dressing up in suits to see the animated movie, but it's being reverse-reviewed bombed and currently has a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, Minions: The Rise of Gru has hit another box office milestone by crossing $400 million worldwide.

According to Deadline, Minions: The Rise of Gru has earned $189.8M overseas, bringing its worldwide total to $399.9M. This weekend, the animated movie brought in $45.55M domestically.

Minions: The Rise of Gru still has a ways to go to top Minions (2015) at the box office, but it's looking promising. The last Minions outing earned $1,159,398,397 worldwide. However, The Rise of Gru has a significant improvement over Minions when it comes to scores. The last movie earned a 55% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes while Despicable Me 3 earned 59%. It lags behind the first two installments of the franchise, however, which earned 81% and 75%, respectively. In addition to Steve Carell, the movie features the vocal talents of Taraji P. Henson, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo, Russell Brand, Michelle Yeoh, and Julie Andrews. You can read a description for the movie below:

In Minions: The Rise of Gru, long before he becomes the master of evil, Gru (Carell) is just a 12-year-old boy in 1970s suburbia, plotting to take over the world from his basement. It's not going particularly well. When Gru crosses paths with the Minions, including Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto — a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please — this unexpected family joins forces. Together, they build their first lair, design their first weapons, and strive to execute their first missions.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is now playing in theatres.