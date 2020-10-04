Mission: Impossible 7 Cast Caught Filming Insane Train Stunt

✖

If you know one thing about Tom Cruise, it's that his dedication to doing his own stunts is on a completely different level than that of the remainder of his colleagues in Hollywood. The actor's pushed himself so much before, productions have had to be shut down due to injuries and broken bones. He pushes himself so far, in fact, he'll be shooting a movie in space before too long — again, doing his own stunts all along the way.

That's why it shouldn't be too surprising to fans of the Mission: Impossible franchise when the actor is caught on top of a speeding train, filming more stuntwork for the action franchise's next installment. Sunday afternoon, one video started to gain traction on Twitter showing the Mission: Impossible crew filming something aboard a train as it zooms right along.

As the camera gets closer, it's evident Cruise himself is one of those on the train, sitting down catching his breath in the midst of filming. Mission: Impossible 7 director Christopher McQuarrie is also there, standing watching as the train continues chugging forward.

If you are wondering where Christopher McQuarrie is... pic.twitter.com/BdMf2hgtOJ — Cinephilia & Beyond (@LaFamiliaFilm) October 4, 2020

The latest Mission: Impossible flick was set to begin filming earlier this year, though it was ultimately delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Due to filming abroad, the cast and crew were able to quarantine and get back to filming at the beginning of September. Barring any further delays, it would seem the movie is well on track to meet its release date of next summer.

Mission: Impossible 7 will be McQuarrie's third time directing a feature in the franchise, after last helming Rogue Nation and Fallout, two of the most well-received entries to the property. Mission: Impossible star Rebecca Ferguson previously attributed McQuarrie's return to the standing relationship between he and Cruise. McQuarrie's also expected to film Mission: Impossible 8 as well.

"I’m not shocked that Chris would do it," Ferguson told THR. “Both Tom and Chris are very close, but I also know what kind of discussions go on. It’s a big thing to throw yourself into and accept another however long the shoot would be. There are rewards and repercussions that come with it. We’ll see what happens to Ilsa because it’s not written. We don’t really know yet what’s going to happen. All I can do is keep calling him to say, ‘Don’t throw me out of an airplane. Don’t lock me inside a box.’ So, we’ll see."

Mission: Impossible 7 is currently set for release on July 23, 2021.