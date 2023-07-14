‘Mission: Impossible’ Star Rebecca Ferguson Expects to Return for Future Sequels

Mission: Impossible star Rebecca Ferguson is expected to reteam with series star Tom Cruise and "good old friend" writer-director Christopher McQuarrie, who inked a deal with Paramount to script and direct back-to-back sequels to release in 2021 and 2022.

"I'm not shocked that Chris would do it," Ferguson told THR.

"Both Tom and Chris are very close, but I also know what kind of discussions go on. It's a big thing to throw yourself into and accept another however long the shoot would be. There are rewards and repercussions that come with it. We'll see what happens to Ilsa because it's not written. We don't really know yet what's going to happen. All I can do is keep calling him to say, 'Don't throw me out of an airplane. Don't lock me inside a box.' So, we'll see."

Ferguson boarded the Mission: Impossible franchise as former MI6 agent Ilsa Faust in 2015's Rogue Nation before reprising the role in last summer's Fallout, where she emerged as an almost love interest for Cruise's Ethan Hunt.

THR previously reported Fallout stars Alec Baldwin and Henry Cavill could return in the next entry via flashback after both their characters met their demise.

It is suspected but not yet known if Ving Rhames, who has appeared in all six films, or Simon Pegg, who has appeared in the last four, will return.

Fallout earned over $790 million worldwide, giving the 22-year-old franchise its best box office haul to date.

The next back-to-back sequels, which may serve as 56-year-old star and producer Cruise's sendoff for the long-running global franchise, could next head to space.

"We've thought about it," Cruise previously told Collider.

"It's like how do we do it? It's the mechanics of getting it there. How do you build a sequence there and how long can we have that sequence? Because if I went up and just dropped, it's the kind of time — how do you put that into the structure of a screenplay of a Mission? When we're doing these things, there's so much story going on. As opposed to just a cool shot, we want character and story going throughout. I can't help but look at that building up here or at the Eiffel Tower and seeing stories. What could the team do and what could we do? But we have thought about that."

McQuarrie later teased Cruise "has a lot of really big ideas" for future installments, which the director and longtime Cruise collaborator characterized as "world-topping sh-t."

Asked by THR about the potential for the next Mission to take Hunt and his team of IMF agents into space, Ferguson admitted, "I'm really not excited to visit space or the moon. I'm really happy on the ground."

When told her experience on Life — the 2017 space-set horror that saw Ferguson portray an astronaut confronted with a killer alien lifeform — was a warm up for the spy franchise to head into space, Ferguson laughed.

"Nooo. Where the heck is it gonna go now? Is it gonna go deep? Is it gonna go far down? I'm talking submarine life. The abyss? Enter the void?" she said.

"I actually have to say that I love watching them as well. They say it goes downhill after the second or third in a franchise, but they're doing very well. They're still really fun to watch, even if I'm part of it."

The next two untitled Mission: Impossible films will arrive 2021 and 2022 through Paramount Pictures.