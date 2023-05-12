Mission: Impossible 7 Star Says Tom Cruise "Had No Fear" Driving Motorcycle Off Cliff

Paramount is getting ready to reveal the seventh Mission: Impossible film to the world, and it looks like Tom Cruise has gone to the next level with his stunts. Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One feels like it's going to be one of the best in the franchise from everything we've seen in the trailers, and we get to see what director Christopher McQuarie has come up with after the events of Fallout. We know that Cruise does an insane motorcycle stunt where he jumps off a cliff and pulls a parachute, but we won't see the full stunt until the film is released. One of Cruise's costars, Vanessa Kirby, recently had a chat with Variety, and she revealed that the star had "no fear" doing the stunt.

"He did it consecutively … and repeatedly so he could capture all the different angles and sides of it. He was just so calm," Kirby revealed. "He had no fear. He just found it exhilarating. That kind of belief in cinema and what one could achieve and his passion for it is so inspiring. He kind of believes he can do the impossible and then he does…I love being a part of the franchise. I'm really excited to come back."

What Else Will Happen In the Next Mission: Impossible Movie?

McQuarrie previously talked to Light the Fuse about how the films title hints toward where we're going in Dead Reckoning and it seems like we have an action-packed adventure in store for us next week.

"When I came up with the title, I knew it applied more to Part Two than it did to Part One, which is why it eventually settled on being Part One and Part Two," McQuarrie explained. "The title for the first movie was nearly ... a title that referred to something like a Ghost Protocol kind of thing, it was a government policy – It wasn't a government policy, it was a government, what would you call it? A government measure of last resort, with catastrophic consequences. By the time we got to the end of Part One, that had distilled down into an entirely different set of circumstances that appear in Part Two and not in Part One. So, the word would no longer have been appropriate for the title of Part One."

He continued, "And yet, Dead Reckoning didn't really apply as well to Part One as well as it did to Part Two until we started to play with the beginning of the movie, and kind of recognize that Dead Reckoning, while it sounded cool, what did it really have to do with the movie? And over the course of our, really starting to dig down into the arc of the character journey for Ethan [Hunt], it took on deeper and deeper meanings as we went. And you'll see just how thematic and how it represents, how it's conceptually represented in every character's journey in this film we're in."

What do you think about Vanessa Kirby's comments? Are you excited to see Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!