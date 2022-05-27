Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Trailer Released

✖

Tom Cruise is set to release his next film, Top Gun: Maverick, next week and promotion for his upcoming seventh installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise has begun. Ahead of Cruise's upcoming premiere, Paramount has released the official trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning featuring the return of Ethan Hunt, and it seems that the hero is in another situation that requires the Impossible Mission Force.

It looks like another major force is threatening the world and Ethan Hunt is prepared to risk it all to save the world. Cruise is also back at it doing death-defying stunts as he can be seen riding a motorcycle off a mountain. You can check out the trailer right here!

It is time to pick a side. Watch the official teaser trailer for #MissionImpossible – Dead Reckoning Part One starring @TomCruise. Coming to theatres 2023. pic.twitter.com/fCq1ywYa5i — Mission: Impossible (@MissionFilm) May 23, 2022

Cruise and McQuarrie finished production on Mission: Impossible 7 back in September of last year, and are into production filming Mission: Impossible 8. As for the plot of the two-part film, well, that's about as confidential as any of those incinerating messages that Cruise's Agent Ethan Hunt receives his briefings from. The casting hints at connections going all the way back to the first Mission: Impossible move – so the surprise twists could be substantial. Other than the mysteries of the plot, fans have been steadily teased with some epic stunt work that Cruise and co. have pulled off:

"All you need is good people," McQuarrie wrote, commemorating Mission: Impossible 7's wrap. "To our indomitable, unstoppable, unrelenting cast and crew: Even under the best of circumstances, it should have been impossible. Even having seen it, we can't believe what you've achieved. Words can never adequately express our gratitude and admiration – not only to you, but to your loved ones. You are the best in the world."

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will bring back franchise stars Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Frederick Schmidt. New additions include Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy), Shea Whigham (Boardwalk Empire), Esai Morales, Rob Delaney (21 Jump Street), Charles Parnell, Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Mark Gatiss and Cary Elwes (Saw).

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is currently set to open in theaters on July 14, 2023. Part Two is set to be released on June 28, 2024.

What do you think about the trailer? Are you excited to see Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One? Let us know in the comments section below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!