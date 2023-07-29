Mission: Impossible's Christopher McQuarrie Reveals "Brutal" Post-Screening Email Changed Dead Reckoning Part One

Paramount Pictures recently released the seventh installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise, and everyone was loving it. Early reactions to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One were praising Hayley Atwell's performance and all of the action in the movie. Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt, and he's doing some pretty crazy stunts in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, like driving a motorcycle off a mountain. Director Christopher McQuarrie recently revealed the huge number of VFX shots in the film, and now he's revealing something very interesting. In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, McQuarrie revealed that he received an email from a friend of editor Eddie Hamilton after a screening of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One that made him sick to his stomach, changed the movie, and credited the friend in the special thanks mentioned in the credits.

"He wrote the most brutal email I've ever read – not hostile, but just both barrels right to the chin, things that were not working for him in the movie, things that were really bugging him, and that he was not a big franchise action movie guy to begin with," McQuarrie told the magazine. "He was not a huge fan of Mission: Impossible. And I woke up that morning and read this email and just wanted to vomit. It was so brutal. It just forced me to look at things through another person's eyes, which is really what the value of testing is."

What is Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One About?

Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in the seventh installment, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which is set to make its way into theaters next week. It's the beginning of the end for the action-packed franchise, as Cruise reteams with longtime collaborator and director Christopher McQuarrie for more death-defying and breathtaking stunts. Hunt and allies Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) attempt to track down a new weapon with the power to tear the world apart. Actors Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales join the cast for the latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, which is set to wrap up with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is in theaters now with a follow-up, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two expected to hit theaters on June 28, 2024, but could wind up being delayed due to the ongoing strikes. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the Mission: Impossible franchise as we learn them!

