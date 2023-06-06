Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two Reportedly Shuts Down Amid Writers' Strike

Production on Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two has halted due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. According to Empire (via /Film), the film is roughly 40 percent completed, but the current strike has stopped things from going further at this time with the report specifically noting that the strike has stopped the film's writer and director Christopher McQuarrie "in his tracks" and marks the latest delay on the Mission: Impossible films since 2020.

"It's unrelenting," McQuarrie said. "Behind each tsunami is another tsunami. We live in a state of 24-hour tsunami awareness. It's just what we do."

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two is the latest project to be stalled due to the ongoing WGA strike. Last week, production on Jennifer Lopez's upcoming sports drama Unstoppable stopped production due to the strike and there have been several television series that have also halted production as well. The WGA strike began on May 2nd.

McQuarrie recently shared a new image celebrating finishing Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

On Monday, McQuarrie took to social media to share an image celebrating that Dead Reckoning Part One is complete. The film is set to open in theaters July 12th.

"Mission: Delivered," McQuarrie wrote in the post. "Congratulations to the best cast and crew on the planet and thank you for choosing to accept. Thank you, Paramount Pictures, for believing in the impossible. And thank you to our friends and families for your limitless love and support during the making of this film."

Here's the official description for that film: Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which premieres in theaters on July 12th. It's the beginning of the end for the action-packed franchise, as Cruise reteams with longtime collaborator and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie for more death-defying and breathtaking stunts. Hunt and allies Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) attempt to track down a new weapon with the power to tear the world apart. Actors Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales join the cast for the latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, which is set to wrap up with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

What do you think about production on Dead Reckoning Part Two being halted due to the ongoing Writers' Guild of America strike? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.