Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Director Teases Fan-Favorite Romance Won't Be Simple

Paramount is getting ready to release the next film in the Mission: Impossible franchise, and excitement for the film is at an all-time high. Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One looks like it's going to take the franchise to new levels, and from everything we've seen in the trailers, the audience has something special in store for them. Tom Cruise returns as the legendary spy Ethan Hunt, and he's bringing Isla Faust (Rebecca Ferguson) with him. The two have had a bit of a "will they or won't they" relationship throughout the last few films in the franchise, and if you were hoping to see them together in the upcoming film, you may or may not be disappointed. In a new interview with Empire, director Christopher McQuarrie teased Isla and Ethan's romance.

"What we've really baked into the narrative is that the closer someone gets to him, the more dangerous it is. I was never really interested in creating a typical love interest for Ethan," McQuarrie said. "Once that relationship consummates, that relationship is over. The simple fact of the matter is you're not making Mr & Mrs Smith, you're making Mission: Impossible, and so the challenge comes in creating a relationship that is always evolving and never quite reaching what is a somewhat mundane resolution. I'm much more interested in seeing characters who could be – and maybe even would be – but can't because of the very nature of what they do. So, if I could distill it… it's complicated!"

What Else Will Happen In the Next Mission: Impossible Movie?

McQuarrie previously talked to Light the Fuse about how the films title hints toward where we're going in Dead Reckoning and it seems like we have an action-packed adventure in store for us next week.

"When I came up with the title, I knew it applied more to Part Two than it did to Part One, which is why it eventually settled on being Part One and Part Two," McQuarrie explained. "The title for the first movie was nearly ... a title that referred to something like a Ghost Protocol kind of thing, it was a government policy – It wasn't a government policy, it was a government, what would you call it? A government measure of last resort, with catastrophic consequences. By the time we got to the end of Part One, that had distilled down into an entirely different set of circumstances that appear in Part Two and not in Part One. So, the word would no longer have been appropriate for the title of Part One."

He continued, "And yet, Dead Reckoning didn't really apply as well to Part One as well as it did to Part Two until we started to play with the beginning of the movie, and kind of recognize that Dead Reckoning, while it sounded cool, what did it really have to do with the movie? And over the course of our, really starting to dig down into the arc of the character journey for Ethan [Hunt], it took on deeper and deeper meanings as we went. And you'll see just how thematic and how it represents, how it's conceptually represented in every character's journey in this film we're in."

