Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Release Date Moved Up

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has yet another release date change – but this time it's good news for fans of the franchise. Mission: Impossible 7 is now going to release in two days, arriving on Wednesday, July 12th, instead of Friday, July 14th. The announcement was made during Paramount's panel at CinemaCon 2023

By bumping Mission: Impossible 7's release date forward, Paramount Pictures will now have the international and US domestic releases of the film in sync; it will also give Dead Reckoning Part One two extra days to build a massive opening and box office haul over a five-day window (Wed-Sun). As Mission: Impossible is poised to be one of the biggest theatrical draws of the summer, it's arguably a savvy move by the studio – it's also a sign of confidence that Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie have once again pulled off a thrilling installment of the franchise – and the studio know it.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One stars Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, alongside franchise co-stars Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg. Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby also return as ex-MI6 agent Ilsa Faust and black-market arms dealer Alanna "White Widow" Mitsopolis, respectively. New cast members include Hayley Atwell, Cary Elwes, Rob Delaney, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell, Greg Davis, Marcin Dorociński, Lampros Kalfuntzos, Mariela Garriga, and Antonio Bustorff in undisclosed roles. Two actors from the first Mission: Impossible (Henry Czerny, Rolf Saxon) are also returning; Esai Morales and Pom Klementieff will play the new villains of the film.

Beyond that cast list, there's very little we know about Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One's plot. The first teasers for Dead Reckoning Part One are certainly ominous in teasing Ethan Hunt and his MIF crew facing a villain or organization whose reach goes all the way back to the first film in the franchise. However, the exact nature of the threat and who is involved – on which sides of the conflict – are questions that apparently we won't have answered in full until Mission Impossible 7 comes out.

There are certainly a lot of exciting theories about what is being implied by the title "Dead Reckoning," as it could hint that a thought-dead villain has actually been alive and well and looking for payback.

"[The title] Dead Reckoning didn't really apply as well to Part One as well as it did to Part Two until we started to play with the beginning of the movie, and kind of recognize that Dead Reckoning, while it sounded cool, what did it really have to do with the movie?" Christopher McQuarrie said in a previous interview. "And over the course of our, really starting to dig down into the arc of the character journey for Ethan [Hunt], it took on deeper and deeper meanings as we went. And you'll see just how thematic and how it represents, how it's conceptually represented in every character's journey in this film we're in."

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will be in theaters on July 12th.