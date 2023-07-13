Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One 4K Blu-ray Pre-Orders Have Launched

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Didn't Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One just drop in theaters? Yes, it premiered on July 12th, but don't be surprised that the 4K Blu-ray pre-order is already available. The current trend with many of the big new film releases is for the theater and Blu-ray launches to occur simultaneously, presumably so you can get your pre-order in while the joy of watching the film is still fresh in your mind. That said, it seems as though the latest installment will be another big hit for star Tom Cruise, so if you're a fan of the franchise and enjoy his latest death-defying Mission: Impossible outing, details about the Blu-ray release can be found below.

At the time of writing pre-orders for the DVD, Blu-ray, and standard 4K Blu-ray release of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One are available here at Walmart and here on Amazon. You can also find the special edition 4K SteelBook release here at Walmart and here on Amazon. A release date and special features haven't been announced this early in the game, but this article will be updated with that information when it becomes available. Additional retailer exclusive Blu-rays are also likely, and they will be added at launch as well.

"For a series that has struggled with finding its footing while somehow tumbling upwards, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One could possibly, finally be establishing a long-form narrative," critic Patrick Cavanaugh wrote in ComicBook's review. "While it's billed as a 'Part One,' we're given enough of a resolution to one McGuffin to feel like we were given a complete adventure, as well as knowing full well that there's a lot more to come. After nearly three decades and half a dozen outings, we might finally have real stakes and consequences that will stick with the franchise in perpetuity, possibly implying that anything that happens in this movie finally has an emotional impact on Ethan Hunt (Cruise)."

Why Dead Reckoning Is Split in Two Parts

During a recent interview with Collider, McQuarrie explained why he opted to split the Dead Reckoning story between two different films.

"Well, we knew with Fallout. Fallout really grew because of all the character and emotion we were putting into the story, all the things that we had discovered in Rogue Nation that was so unexpected," McQuarrie shared. "I knew I wanted to expand the cast, and I knew I wanted to give each one of those characters more to do, so I knew the movie was going to be bigger and longer than Fallout."

"And at which point I said, 'Why are we fighting this? Why are we going to try to jam this into two hours? Let's just break it in half and make it two movies.' That really was the rationale behind it being a two-part movie. It just it wasn't just that the story was bigger but that we wanted more emotion in the movie," he added.

Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which is playing in theaters now. It's the beginning of the end for the action-packed franchise, as Cruise reteams with longtime collaborator and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie for more death-defying and breathtaking stunts. Hunt and allies Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) attempt to track down a new weapon with the power to tear the world apart. Actors Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales join the cast for the latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, which is set to wrap up with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.