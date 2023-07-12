Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Star Tom Cruise Surprises Fans at Preview Screenings

After a five-year wait, the seventh Mission: Impossible film is finally hitting theaters this week. July is a huge month for movies with big titles like Barbie and Oppenheimer on the way in addition to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. In fact, Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie recently plugged some of the summer's biggest movies in the best way. This week, the duo kept their promise of heading to the movies by surprising fans at various screenings of the new Mission: Impossible.

"Today @tomcruise and @christophermcquarrie surprised opening day #MissionImpossible audiences in Toronto, Washington D.C., Atlanta and Miami. We hope to see you at the movies!" the official account for the franchise shared on Instagram. Many fans also posted photos and videos of the surprise appearances by Cruise and McQuarrie. You can check out some of the posts below:

Buddy just went to see Mission Impossible in Atlantic Station and Tom fucking Cruise walked into the theater pic.twitter.com/AuKjO3UFz4 — Joben (@icebergs1mpson) July 11, 2023

WATCH: Tom Cruise surprised moviegoers at a Georgetown theater during one of the first screenings of the latest installment of “Mission: Impossible.” https://t.co/k1Qrej40Kp pic.twitter.com/x7Mx2bpJHH — NBC4 Washington (@nbcwashington) July 11, 2023

Why Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning in Two Parts?

During an interview with Collider, McQuarrie explained why Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning has been split into two parts.

"Well, we knew with Fallout. Fallout really grew because of all the character and emotion we were putting into the story, all the things that we had discovered in Rogue Nation that was so unexpected," McQuarrie shared. "I knew I wanted to expand the cast, and I knew I wanted to give each one of those characters more to do, so I knew the movie was going to be bigger and longer than Fallout."

"And at which point I said, 'Why are we fighting this? Why are we going to try to jam this into two hours? Let's just break it in half and make it two movies.' That really was the rationale behind it being a two-part movie. It just it wasn't just that the story was bigger but that we wanted more emotion in the movie," he added.

"Yeah, it's massive, and it was complicated by the fact that certain things in Part Two required stopping Part One to shoot them, whether it was because of weather or actor availability. And so, with all the other challenges that were confronting this movie while we were making it, there was the challenge of stopping in the middle, not even knowing what the full movie was, and trying to predict what it was in the second film. It's a testament to how great this team is and how patient this cast is. It's really something," McQuarrie explained.

What Is Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning About?

Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which premieres in theaters on July 12th. It's the beginning of the end for the action-packed franchise, as Cruise reteams with longtime collaborator and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie for more death-defying and breathtaking stunts. Hunt and allies Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) attempt to track down a new weapon with the power to tear the world apart. Actors Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales join the cast for the latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, which is set to wrap up with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.