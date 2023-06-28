Mission: Impossible Star Tom Cruise Promotes Seeing Indiana Jones, Barbie, and Oppenheimer in Theaters

When it comes to seeing movies on the big screen, no one advocates for movie theaters more than Tom Cruise. The star made a big deal about Tenet when theaters re-opened during the pandemic, and he recently gushed over The Flash. While The Flash is doing surprisingly bad in theaters, there are some other big movies that are about to be released. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters this week, and next month will see the long-awaited showdown between Barbie and Oppenheimer. Of course, Tom Cruise's seventh Mission: Impossible movie is also being released next month. In honor of these big releases, Cruise took to social media to encourage fans to check out the films.

"This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters. Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history. I love a double feature, and it doesn't get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie," Cruise wrote on Twitter. The actor also included photos with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning director, Christopher McQuarrie. You can check it out below:

Earlier this year, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Cruise watched a screening of The Flash and loved it. While speaking to GamesRadar+, director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti confirmed that Cruise did get to see a finished cut of the movie.

"If anything, [we got] more confidence in the thing that we did, because the movie was finished by the time that [Cruise and King] saw it, so it was a confidence boost if anything," Mushietti explained. "It's a very cynical industry, and to hear people that really have no skin in the game, because they have nothing to gain, just say something that lovely – in the case of Tom Cruise, he called us, talked for 15 minutes, praising Andy, praising the film, and it just feels very good because we really work very hard to make these movies," Barbara echoed.

What Is Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One About?

Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which premieres in theaters on July 12th. It's the beginning of the end for the action-packed franchise, as Cruise reteams with longtime collaborator and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie for more death-defying and breathtaking stunts. Hunt and allies Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) attempt to track down a new weapon with the power to tear the world apart. Actors Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales join the cast for the latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, which is set to wrap up with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.