Mission: Impossible Director Says Next Film Has Underwater Sequences That Outdo Rogue Nation

The original trilogy of Mission: Impossible movie focused on complex plots, but with Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, the series began embracing impressive stunts, which includes Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation including an underwater sequence that required Tom Cruise to hold his breath for an extended length of time. According to director Christopher McQuarrie, he and Cruise took what worked and what didn't meet expectations on that sequel and will be bringing things even further for an underwater sequence in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. The upcoming sequel will mark McQuarrie's fourth time directing Cruise in the franchise. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two is currently scheduled to hit theaters on June 28, 2024.

"Tom and I are constantly reevaluating our own work and asking ourselves how we could have done it better. We've done underwater sequences previously. We've worked underwater in Edge of Tomorrow, and we worked underwater in Rogue Nation, and we left very dissatisfied with those sequences," McQuarrie shared with Collider. "And we analyze why we were dissatisfied. What were all the factors working against us? The biggest being, not having real knowledge in that area. Everything you're looking at in Dead Reckoning is the application of knowledge from previous sequences."

The filmmaker also noted that the sequence required Cruise hold his breath for more than six minutes and he would "never ask him to do it again." The filming experience was "physically punishing" and he would not "recommend it to anybody who doesn't want to make a lifestyle out of it."

Not only does the upcoming film take what was accomplished in the Mission: Impossible franchise to new levels, but the filmmaker teased that the sequel will also incorporate and improve upon what Cruise accomplished in last year's Top Gun: Maverick.

Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which premiered in theaters on July 12th. It's the beginning of the end for the action-packed franchise, as Cruise reteams with longtime collaborator and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie for more death-defying and breathtaking stunts. Hunt and allies Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) attempt to track down a new weapon with the power to tear the world apart. Actors Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales join the cast for the latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, which is set to wrap up with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

