Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Reaches Major Box Office Milestone

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One just hit a major milestone at the box office. As of Saturday morning, the Tom Cruise movie has hit $100 million here in the United States. That's a big deal as people have been wringing their hands about theater turnout this year. Between the Super Mario Bros. Movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Barbie and Oppenheimer, the field has become immediately more crowded. It feels like people are taking note as well. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One seems poised to be the biggest entry in the series yet.

One thing to watch on the box office front will be how much Barbie and Oppenheimer cut into Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One's performance though. Both Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan have put out some absolute heat that will be hard to dethrone at the theater. Despite those film's strong performance, Cruise and Director Christopher McQuarrie can rest on the fact that their movie will have legs in other territories that the other two projects might not enjoy. Foreign markets love the Mission: Impossible series. So, it's something to monitor for all parties involved.

Stunts Set the Tone For Mission Impossible 7

Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One puts the stunts front and center in the narrative. Christopher McQuarrie spoke to ComicBook.com about unique challenges directing these massive set pieces. One thing the filmmaker had to grapple with is featuring Cruise's face rather than trying to hide who's doing all these death-defying leaps.

"Anything is doable. Is it worth the risk, right? Can I put the camera in a place where you're gonna see it?" McQuarrie revealed. "There are stunts, little stunts, where I just can't see Tom's face. It happens so quickly. That's when I look at him and say, 'It's just no worth doing. It's necessary for the story but it's not worth getting injured when nobody can tell it's you and, so, that forces you... Normally, yourjob is to hide the fact that it's a stuntman. I have the opposite problem. I have to show that it's Tom."

Is Mission: Impossible 7 the Best One Yet?

ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh reviewed Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One for our site. In his review, he gave the feature a review score of 3-out-of-5 stars. In his write-up he explained that it delivers the reliable action that the series is known for. However, if you're looking for enduring stakes, then you might be left wanting in that regard.

"For a series that has struggled with finding its footing while somehow tumbled upwards, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One could possibly, finally be establishing a long-form narrative. While it's billed as a "Part One," we're given enough of a resolution to one McGuffin to feel like we were given a complete adventure, as well as knowing full well that there's a lot more to come," he explained. "After nearly three decades and half a dozen outings, we might finally have real stakes and consequences that will stick with the franchise in perpetuity, possibly implying that anything that happens in this movie finally has an emotional impact on Ethan Hunt. Audiences looking for thrilling action and quippy banter between talented performers will get exactly what they pay for with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, and while there's hope for the future of the franchise that there will ever be stakes, this latest outing is unlikely to win over any doubters."

What Is Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One About?

Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which premiered in theaters on July 12th. It's the beginning of the end for the action-packed franchise, as Cruise reteams with longtime collaborator and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie for more death-defying and breathtaking stunts. Hunt and allies Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) attempt to track down a new weapon with the power to tear the world apart. Actors Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales join the cast for the latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, which is set to wrap up with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

