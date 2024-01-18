Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Will Stream on Paramount+ Soon

After hitting theaters last summer, the latest film in the Mission: Impossible saga is now preparing to debut in the world of streaming. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning (formerly known as Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One) is a Paramount production so, naturally, it will be streaming on Paramount+. For those waiting to rewatch the film after seeing it in theaters — or check it out for the very first time — you'll finally get your change later this month.

On Thursday, Paramount announced that Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning is making its streaming debut on Paramount+ January 25th. All of the previous six Mission: Impossible films are already streaming on Paramount+, along with the classic TV series that inspired the movie franchise.

Dead Reckoning is the seventh film in the series, all of which have starred Tom Cruise as spy Ethan Hunt. The newest film in the series also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Esai Morales.

Continuing the Dead Reckoning Story

Since being released, Dead Reckoning has dropped the "Part One" from its title, as it was initially envisioned as a singular story that would be told across two films in the span of two years. Things have changed due to strikes and delays, which means the next Mission: Impossible still isn't ready. While that movie will still be a direct sequel to Dead Reckoning, it will have a different title.

Last year, director Christopher McQuarrie spoke to Collider and opened up about why this story needed to span two entire films.

"Well, we knew with Fallout. Fallout really grew because of all the character and emotion we were putting into the story, all the things that we had discovered in Rogue Nation that was so unexpected," McQuarrie shared. "I knew I wanted to expand the cast, and I knew I wanted to give each one of those characters more to do, so I knew the movie was going to be bigger and longer than Fallout."

"And at which point I said, 'Why are we fighting this? Why are we going to try to jam this into two hours? Let's just break it in half and make it two movies.' That really was the rationale behind it being a two-part movie. It just it wasn't just that the story was bigger but that we wanted more emotion in the movie," he added.