Tom Cruise Signs Development Deal With Warner Bros. Discovery

Tom Cruise, whose Top Gun: Maverick is widely credited with reviving a dying theatrical industry following the COVID-19 closures in 2020, is teaming with Warner Bros. -- ironically the studio that has received the most blowback for their handling of the crisis. The studio announced today that they had signed a development deal with Cruise that will see him work with WB Motion Picture Group's Co-Chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca & Pam Abdy to develop both original and franchise feature films. The star previously worked with Warner Bros. on Edge of Tomorrow, a 2014 sci-fi movie that has only gained a larger cult fan base since its release.

Cruise has been friendly with Warner Bros. in spite of not having worked with them in nearly a decade. Over the summer, the Mission: Impossible and Barbie teams cross-promoted one another's movies, encouraging audiences to get out and support movie theaters. He also famously lavished praise on The Flash.

"We are thrilled to be working with Tom, an absolute legend in the film industry," De Luca and Abdy said in a statement today. "Our vision, from day one, has been to rebuild this iconic studio to the heights of its glory days, and, in fact, when we first sat down with David Zaslav to talk about joining the Warner Bros. Discovery team, he said to us, 'We are on a mission to bring Warner Bros. back – we have the best resources, storytelling IP, and talent in the business – and we need to bring Tom Cruise back to Warner Bros!' Today, that becomes a reality and we are one step closer to achieving our ambition. We couldn't be more excited to welcome Tom back to Warner Bros. and look forward to bringing more of his genius to life on screen in the years ahead."

"I have great respect and admiration for David, Pam, Mike, and the entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery and their commitment to movies, movie fans, and the theatrical experience," Cruise said in a statement. "I look forward to making great movies together!"

Besides Edge of Tomorrow, Cruise worked with Warners on Rock of Ages, The Last Samurai, Magnolia, Eyes Wide Shut, Interview with the Vampire, Risky Business and The Outsiders. In recent years, he has primarily worked with Paramount, where both the Top Gun and Mission: Impossible franchises are housed. Recent rumors have suggested that Paramoutn and Warner Bros. Discovery are considering some kind of merger.

Cruise is a three-time Oscar nominee whose films have earned nearly $13 billion in worldwide box office over the course of a career that goes back to 1981.