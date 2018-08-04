‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ to Win Second Weekend at the Box Office

Tom Cruise’s latest Mission: Impossible movie will once again dominate the box office this weekend.

In its second weekend at the box office, Mission: Impossible – Fallout is expected to earn another $35 million from 4,395 locations, easily defeating newcomers Christopher Robin and The Spy Who Dumped Me, which will take distant second and third place respectively.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is the sixth film in the Cruise-led franchise based on the popular TV series from the 1960s and 1970s. The film’s second frame is just a 43 percent decline from its opening weekend of $61.2 million, which was a series best.

Fallout is performing better than its predecessor, 2015’s Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, which finished in first place in its second weekend with $28 million over Fantastic Four. Fallout‘s total should reach $124 million by Monday.

Fallout outpaced Christopher Robin by $300,000 on Friday, the live-action Winnie the Pooh movie’s opening night. Christopher Robin received mostly positive reactions from fans and critics, with an A CinemaScore and a 67 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

YA sci-fi thriller The Darkest Minds will have a modest opening weekend. Made with a budget of $35 million, the film earned just $2.3 million on Friday and is expected to bring in $6 million over the weekend for an eighth-place opening weekend finish.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation ends up in sixth place in its fourth weekend. The film is expected to earn another $8 million to bring its box office total to $136.2 million.

Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp falls to seventh place with $2.5 million on Friday and a projected $6.2 million in its fifth weekend at the box office. It’s total should surpass $195 million by the end of the weekend, inching closer to the $200 million milestone. The sequel has already surpassed the lifetime box office total of the original Ant-Man.

Keep reading to see the top ten at the box office this weekend.

1. Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Week Two

Friday: $9.8 million

Weekend: $34 million

Total: $123.3 million

Ethan Hunt and the IMF team join forces with CIA assassin August Walker to prevent a disaster of epic proportions. Arms dealer John Lark and a group of terrorists known as the Apostles plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack on the Vatican, Jerusalem and Mecca, Saudi Arabia. When the weapons go missing, Ethan and his crew find themselves in a desperate race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout stars Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett and Vanessa Kirby.

2. Christopher Robin

Opening Weekend

Friday: $9.5 million

Weekend: $26.2 million

Christopher Robin — now a family man living in London — receives a surprise visit from his old childhood pal, Winnie-the-Pooh. With Christopher’s help, Pooh embarks on a journey to find his friends — Tigger, Eeyore, Owl, Piglet, Rabbit, Kanga and Roo. Once reunited, the lovable bear and the gang travel to the big city to help Christopher rediscover the joy of life.

Christopher Robin is a live-action film inspired by Disney’s Winnie the Pooh franchise. The film stars Ewan McGregor as the titular character alongside Hayley Atwell, as well as the voices of Jim Cummings and Brad Garrett.

3. The Spy Who Dumped Me

Opening Weekend

Friday: $5 million

Weekend: 12.8 million

The Spy Who Dumped Me tells the story of Audrey (Kunis) and Morgan (McKinnon), two best friends who unwittingly become entangled in an international conspiracy when one of the women discovers the boyfriend who dumped her was actually a spy.

The Spy Who Dumped Me is an action-comedy directed by Susanna Fogel and co-written by Fogel and David Iserson. The film stars Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon, Justin Theroux, and Sam Heughan.

4. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Week Three

Friday: $2.8 million

Weekend: $8.9 million

Total: $91.1 million

In 1979 young Donna, Tanya and Rosie graduate from Oxford University — leaving Donna free to embark on a series of adventures throughout Europe. On her journeys, she makes the acquaintances of Harry, Bill and Sam — the latter whom she falls in love with, but he’s also the man who breaks her heart. In the present day, Donna’s pregnant daughter, Sophie, dreams of renovating a taverna while reuniting with her mother’s old friends and boyfriends on the Greek island of Kalokairi.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again stars Lily James, Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Dominic Cooper, Andy García, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgard, Cher, and Meryl Streep.

5. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Week Four

Friday: $2.5 million

Weekend: $8.5 million

Total: $136.7 million

In Sony Pictures Animation’s Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, join our favorite monster family as they embark on a vacation on a luxury monster cruise ship so Drac can take a summer vacation from providing everyone else’s vacation at the hotel. It’s smooth sailing for Drac’s Pack as the monsters indulge in all of the shipboard fun the cruise has to offer, from monster volleyball to exotic excursions, and catching up on their moon tans. But the dream vacation turns into a nightmare when Mavis realizes Drac has fallen for the mysterious captain of the ship, Ericka, who hides a dangerous secret that could destroy all of monsterkind.

6. The Equalizer 2

Week Three

Friday: $2.3 million

Weekend: $8.2 million

Total: $79.2 million

If you have a problem and there is nowhere else to turn, the mysterious and elusive Robert McCall will deliver the vigilante justice you seek. This time, however, McCall’s past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer — his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him.

The Equalizer 2 is directed by Antoine Fuqua and is a sequel to 2014’s The Equalizer, which was based on the TV series of the same name. The film stars Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Ashton Sanders, Melissa Leo, and Bill Pullman.

7. The Darkest Minds

Opening Weekend

Friday: $2.3 million

Weekend: $6 million

When teens mysteriously develop powerful new abilities, they are seen as a threat by the government and sent to detainment camps. Sixteen-year-old Ruby soon escapes from her captors and joins other runaways who are seeking a safe haven. Banded together and on the run, they soon combine their collective powers to fight the adults who tried to take away their future.

The Darkest Minds is a sci-fi thriller directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson and written by Chad Hodge, based on the novel by Alexandra Bracken. The film stars Amandla Stenberg, Mandy Moore, and Gwendoline Christie.

8. Ant-Man and the Wasp

Week Five

Friday: $1.75 million

Weekend: $6.1 million

Total: $195.3 million

Scott Lang is grappling with the consequences of his choices as both a superhero and a father. Approached by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym, Lang must once again don the Ant-Man suit and fight alongside the Wasp. The urgent mission soon leads to secret revelations from the past as the dynamic duo finds itself in an epic battle against a powerful new enemy.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is directed by Peyton Reed and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, and Paul Rudd, Andrew Barrer, and Gabriel Ferrari. The film stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Hannah John-Kamen, Abby Ryder Fortson, Randall Park, Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne, and Michael Douglas.

9. Incredibles 2

Week Eight

Friday: $1.5 million

Weekend: $5.2 million

Total: $583.3 million

Everyone’s favorite family of superheroes is back in “Incredibles 2” – but this time Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is in the spotlight, leaving Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell) and Dash (voice of Huck Milner) to navigate the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life. It’s a tough transition for everyone, made tougher by the fact that the family is still unaware of baby Jack-Jack’s emerging superpowers. When a new villain hatches a brilliant and dangerous plot, the family and Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) must find a way to work together again—which is easier said than done, even when they’re all Incredible.

10. Teen Titans Go! To The Movies

Week Two

Friday: $1.5 million

Weekend: $5.1 million

Total: $21 million

It seems that all the major superheroes out there are starring in their own movies — all but the Teen Titans. Robin is bound and determined to remedy that situation by becoming a star instead of a sidekick. With a few madcap ideas and a song in their hearts, the Teen Titans head to Hollywood to fulfill their dreams. Things soon go awry, however, when a supervillain plans to take over the planet — putting the very fate of the young heroes on the line.

Teen Titans GO! To the Movies stars the voices of Greg Cipes, Scott Menville, Khary Payton, Tara Strong, Hynden Walch, Nicolas Cage, Will Arnett, and Kristen Bell.