More Mission: Impossible Movies Coming to Paramount+
We may still have to wait a while to see the seventh film in the Mission: Impossible franchise, but streaming the rest of the movies in the series is about to get a lot easier. The fan-favorite action franchise already has two entries available on Paramount+: Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Those two films are the two latest in the series, and they're about to be joined by some of Ethan Hunt's original adventures.
This week, Paramount+ released the full list of movies and TV shows making their way to the service's roster in May. At the start of the month, three additional Mission: Impossible films will be added to the Paramount+ lineup, nearly completing the franchise.
The original Mission: Impossible film will be added to Paramount+ at the beginning of May, along with Mission: Impossible II and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. That means the first, second, and fourth Mission: Impossible films will join the fifth and sixth entries on Paramount+. Mission: Impossible III will be the only film in the series missing from the streaming service.
Here's the full list of movies heading to Paramount+ at the start of May:
50 First Dates
(500) Days of Summer
A Chorus Line
A Thousand Words
Amistad
Black Dynamite
Bound
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Cabaret
Days Of Heaven
Elizabethtown
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Footloose (1984)
Fresh
Galaxy Quest
Gladiator
Grease
Grosse Pointe Blank
Groundhog Day
Head of State
Little Fauss and Big Halsy
Love Story
Marathon Man
Mean Girls
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mr. Mom
Nebraska
Paint Your Wagon
Paper Moon
Pootie Tang
Raising Arizona
Road to Perdition
Saving Private Ryan
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 2
Semi-Tough
Serpico
Shaft
Shakespeare in Love
Short Circuit
Sidewalks Of New York
Sleepy Hollow
Star Trek
Steel Magnolias
Taps
Tank Girl
The Addams Family
The Color of Money
The Dogs of War
The Fifth Element
The Fighter
The Great Gatsby
The Longest Yard
The Mechanic
The Odd Couple
The Poseidon Adventure
The Professional
True Confessions
War of the Worlds
Yours, Mine, & Ours
Are you excited to stream the Mission: Impossible films on Paramount+? Let us know in the comments!