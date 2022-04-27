More Mission: Impossible Movies Coming to Paramount+

✖

We may still have to wait a while to see the seventh film in the Mission: Impossible franchise, but streaming the rest of the movies in the series is about to get a lot easier. The fan-favorite action franchise already has two entries available on Paramount+: Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Those two films are the two latest in the series, and they're about to be joined by some of Ethan Hunt's original adventures.

This week, Paramount+ released the full list of movies and TV shows making their way to the service's roster in May. At the start of the month, three additional Mission: Impossible films will be added to the Paramount+ lineup, nearly completing the franchise.

The original Mission: Impossible film will be added to Paramount+ at the beginning of May, along with Mission: Impossible II and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. That means the first, second, and fourth Mission: Impossible films will join the fifth and sixth entries on Paramount+. Mission: Impossible III will be the only film in the series missing from the streaming service.

Here's the full list of movies heading to Paramount+ at the start of May:

50 First Dates

(500) Days of Summer

A Chorus Line

A Thousand Words

Amistad

Black Dynamite

Bound

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Cabaret

Days Of Heaven

Elizabethtown

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Footloose (1984)

Fresh

Galaxy Quest

Gladiator

Grease

Grosse Pointe Blank

Groundhog Day

Head of State

Little Fauss and Big Halsy

Love Story

Marathon Man

Mean Girls

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mr. Mom

Nebraska

Paint Your Wagon

Paper Moon

Pootie Tang

Raising Arizona

Road to Perdition

Saving Private Ryan

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

Semi-Tough

Serpico

Shaft

Shakespeare in Love

Short Circuit

Sidewalks Of New York

Sleepy Hollow

Star Trek

Steel Magnolias

Taps

Tank Girl

The Addams Family

The Color of Money

The Dogs of War

The Fifth Element

The Fighter

The Great Gatsby

The Longest Yard

The Mechanic

The Odd Couple

The Poseidon Adventure

The Professional

True Confessions

War of the Worlds

Yours, Mine, & Ours

Are you excited to stream the Mission: Impossible films on Paramount+? Let us know in the comments!