MJF Wraps Production on Next Movie Amidst AEW Hiatus

Maxwell Jacob Friedman's Hollywood career has begun. This past December, the former AEW World Champion appeared in The Iron Claw, showing face in one brief scene alongside Zac Efron's Kevin Von Erich. Even with his limited screen time, MJF proved himself to be a valuable asset to the production, helping enough to earn himself an executive producer credit. The Iron Claw is far from a one-off acting role for Friedman, as the self-proclaimed generational talent has already lent his voice to animated flick Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen Part Two in October 2023.

MJF Wraps Production on The Floaters

(Photo: AEW)

MJF is maintaining his acting momentum.

As reported by Deadline, Maxwell Jacob Friedman has just wrapped production on The Floaters, an upcoming comedy from director Rachel Israel (Keep the Change).

The film is described as a "Jewish summer camp comedy" that stars Jackie Tohn (GLOW) and Sarah Podemski (Reservation Dogs) and also features Friedman, Aya Cash (The Boys), Judah Lewis (The Babysitter), Nina Bloomgarden (The Resort), Jake Ryan (Asteroid City), Seth Green (Family Guy), Steve Guttenberg (Three Men and a Baby), Jill Kargman (Odd Mom Out), Jonathan Silverman (Moonshine), and Dan Ahdoot (Cobra Kai) in supporting roles.

MJF has been off of AEW television since AEW Worlds End, a December 2023 pay-per-view event that saw him lose the AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe. Going into the Long Island-based show, MJF was dealing with a torn labrum, an injury that would shelve him for up to nine months if he elected to get surgery. MJF opted to rehab his shoulder instead. It's unclear as to if he will remain rehabbing it during his AEW absence or if he will eventually go under the knife.

It's also worth noting that MJF is technically a free agent right now. His original AEW contract expired at the beginning of the month, and while an extension has not been officially confirmed, he is believed to have quietly signed a new deal with the company.

"I genuinely think in five years from now, I'm going to be a guy that people see regularly on their TV screen outside of the professional wrestling landscape," MJF told ComicBook.com when asked about his next five-year plan. "Trust me, I love wrestling too much to not still be involved in it. I will most likely still be full-time, but I want to be acting full-time as well by then. I would also like to put out an album by then. I would like to be a well distinguished actor that is recognized as being a great actor that transitioned from wrestling like these greats that did it before me. Like Dwayne, like Batista. Like Cena."

The Floaters does not currently have a release date.