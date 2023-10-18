Watch: AEW World Champion MJF Makes Voice Acting Debut in New Justice League Movie

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is kicking off his Hollywood career. The AEW World Champion has often emphasized his desire to step into the world of acting, even teasing previously that he could leave professional wrestling altogether to pursue television and film projects. While it's clear now that that mention of a full-blown career switch was just playing up his character, MJF's interest in Hollywood is legitimate. Shortly before capturing the AEW World Championship at AEW Full Gear 2022, MJF landed the role of Lance Von Erich in A24's The Iron Claw, a wrestling biopic that also stars Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White.

The Iron Claw, which hits theaters in December, represents MJF's live-action acting debut, but the self-proclaimed generational talent can be heard in a new movie two months prior.

MJF Voices Killer Croc in New Justice League x RWBY Clip

(Photo: WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, AEW)

The Devil is bringing one of Batman's most notorious antagonists to animated life.

A new clip for Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen Part Two features MJF voicing Killer Croc as he fends off monsters. MJF's voice is modulated a bit to reflect Croc's beastly tone, but the AEW World Champion's cadence is clearly heard underneath the effects. An unaltered version of MJF's voice will be heard at other parts in the movie, as he is also voicing Killer Croc's human alias, Waylon Jones.

You can watch the full clip below...

Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen Part Two is now available on digital and comes to 4K UltraHD on October 31st.

First Look at MJF's Feature Film Debut, The Iron Claw

While he has yet to be seen in any of the promotional material, the first teaser trailer for The Iron Claw debuted earlier this month, giving fans a taste of the tragedy of the Von Erich family.

This first look opened with Zac Efron's Kevin Von Erich running the ropes before uniting with his brothers. Things turn dark by the midpoint of the footage, as Kevin is seen attending a funeral. Quick cuts throughout the final frames emphasize the chaos that unravels by the end of their story.

"I'm happy they're finally doing it," wrestling legend Ric Flair, who will be played by Aaron Dean Eisenberg in the film, told ComicBook.com. "I think it's like 20 years too late because a lot of people don't, unless you understand wrestling, don't remember who the Von Erichs were. It was a tragic thing. Myself and The [Fabulous] Freebirds were there for the whole thing. I hope it comes out and reflects on just how tragic it was."