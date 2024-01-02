MJF Wants to Bring Back Indie Theme, "Trophies" by Drake, For His AEW Entrance Music

Maxwell Jacob Friedman's professional wrestling future is uncertain in the public eye. The former AEW World Champion's original contract with Tony Khan's company expired on January 1st, 2024. While there have been numerous rumors that MJF did in fact ink an extension behind closed doors, there is no official word on the self-proclaimed generational talent's AEW status. Dating back to Fall 2021, MJF has been teasing a "bidding war of 2024" that would occur between AEW and WWE for his services once his free agency came about. Legitimate tensions between MJF and AEW back in 2022 seemed to point to that bidding war actually coming to fruition, but these days both parties seem to be in good favor with one another.

All signs point to MJF remaining with AEW for the long-term, but in case there was any hesitancy, Friedman revealed there is one potential bonus that would get him to sign immediately.

MJF Wants to Use Drake's "Trophies" in AEW

(Photo: AEW)

Could that Burberry scarf be donning an OVO logo one day?

During his time on the independent circuit, MJF regularly used "Trophies" by Drake as his entrance music. When asked by ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley if there's a chance he uses it in AEW one day, a company that is far from thrifty when it comes to licensed music, Friedman revealed he would put pen to paper on his extension the second that were to be finalized.

"I'll tell you this, I signed the dotted line right now if I get that text message," MJF said. "You can put that in print. Right now."

MJF's current theme music, an instrumental called "Better Than You," is actually stock music. Fans have shared old YouTube videos from well before MJF's wrestling career that used the tune in the background. Regardless of its origins, MJF has morphed the track in his identity, even using an extended symphony intro for it during AEW ALL IN: London.

MJF lost the AEW World Championship this past weekend at AEW Worlds End, passing out to a submission hold from challenger Samoa Joe. After the referee called off the match, former friend and tag partner Adam Cole was revealed to be The Devil, the masked man terrorizing MJF for the past couple of months. While this is seemingly laying the groundwork for a non-title feud between MJF and Cole, AEW is currently playing up MJF's free agent status, as he was removed from the AEW roster page once the new year arrived.