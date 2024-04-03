Moana 2: New Look at Highly Anticipated Sequel Released

Disney has released a new look at the highly-anticipated Moana 2. The new animated musical adventure reintroduces viewers to Moana and Maui and is a sequel to the Oscar-nominated film from 2016. The company is big on capitalizing on popular franchises and expanding them with spinoffs and sequels, and that's the case with Moana. Not only is a new animated movie in the works, but Disney is also developing a live-action take on Moana as well. The first teaser for Moana 2 came earlier this year, and now a new image has also arrived.

The new look at Moana 2 came during Disney's 2024 annual shareholders meeting. It features Moana sailing away on a book looking determined, with what looks like a large sea creature in the background. She is no doubt heading off on another adventure, which was originally planned to take place on the small screen. Disney had ideas of doing a Moana TV series for Disney+ but decided to bring her back to the big screen instead. Moana 2 is directed by Dave Derrick Jr. featuring music from Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear, Opetaia Foa'i, and Mark Mancina.

(Photo: Walt Disney Animation)

Dwayne Johnson returning for live-action Moana

The Final Boss is returning to reprise his voice role in a live-action adaptation of Moana. One of the many things that Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed during the 2024 annual shareholders meeting today is that Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson are returning as Moana and Maui, respectively, in Moana 2. However, The Rock is also playing Maui in the live-action movie, with another actress stepping in as Moana.

Moana will chronicle the adventure of Moana and Maui, as they reluctantly join forces to reverse an ancient curse that has befallen Moana's island. The film will be directed by Hamilton's Thomas Kail, and produced by Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via their Seven Bucks Productions and Beau Flynn via Flynn Picture Co. Scott Sheldon of Flynn Picture Co. will also executive produce alongside Cravalho.

"I'm deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of Moana to the live-action big screen," Johnson said when the remake was first announced. "This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people's grace and warrior strength. I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me. I want to thank my partners at Disney for their strong commitment to this special endeavor, because there is no better world for us to honor the story of our people, our passion and our purpose than through the realm of music and dance, which is at the core of who we are as Polynesian people."