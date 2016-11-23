Moana Sequel Series Confirmed for Disney+ in 2023

✖

Disney's popular 2016 animated film Moana is getting a sequel series on Disney+. Announced during the Walt Disney Company's Investor Day 2020 event on Thursday, the Moana series was announced with a number of other animated series in development for the streaming platform, including the Big Hero 6 spinoff Baymax!, Tiana, and Zootopia+. The Moana sequel is set to come to Disney+ sometime in 2023.

With the series so far out, there aren't a lot of details available just yet. For fans of the animated film, however, the series may serve to satisfy the demand for a sequel. Fans have been clamoring for the film to get a follow up almost since its initial release and the film remains popular, thanks in part to Dwayne Johnson's memorable vocal performance as Maui. In fact, one of the film's songs sung by Johnson -- "You're Welcome" -- was certified quadruple platinum earlier this year, prompting Johnson to celebrate the news on social media, thanking fans as well as the song's writer, Lin Manuel Miranda.

Just Announced: @DisneyAnimation’s first-ever original animated series are coming to @DisneyPlus: Baymax!, Zootopia+, and Tiana are coming in 2022, and Moana, the series, in 2023. pic.twitter.com/s7aOht4uU6 — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

"I usually have a cool and calm demeanor when I hear good news, but admittedly when I heard this I said, 'HOLY SH*T MY SONG WENT QUADRUPLE F*CKING PLATINUM??,'" Johnson wrote. "Thank you to my brother - the one and only iconic maestro, Lin Manuel Miranda for writing this classic for me to sing and the world to sing along to."

Johnson added, "Thank you to all of you around the world 🌎 who love the song and the swaggy, fun it brings. And finally, a huge daddy thank you to the real reason this song is 4Xs Platinum and growing - my 2-year-old boss, Baby Tia, who LOVES hearing me sing this song to her, but has no idea I’m actually, Maui - which kinda makes this whole thing that much more awesome. And one last thing... You’re welcome... and thank you."

Released in 2016, Moana was an instant it for Disney, winning over fans and critics alike. The film brought in more than $643 million at the worldwide box office. In addition to Johnson, the film starred the vocal talent of Auli'i Cravalho, Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Jermaine Clement, Nicole Scherzinger, and Alan Tudyk.

