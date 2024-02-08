Moana Live-Action Film Likely to Be Delayed by Disney After Moana 2 Announcement

Disney fans got a pretty pleasant surprise earlier this week, with news that a Moana sequel film is on the way and is scheduled to debut in theaters later this year. Moana 2, which is being retooled into a film after originally being conceived as a Disney+ exclusive streaming series, is expected to follow the adventures of Moana (Auil’i’ Cravalho) and Maui (Dwayne Johnson) after their quest to find an ancient entity in the first movie. The animated sequel is the second Moana project to be announced in as many years, as a live-action Moana remake had already been announced last year and scheduled for a 2025 release date — but apparently, that isn’t set in stone.

According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, the live-action Moana is “almost certain to depart” its June 27, 2025 release date, in order to give the animated Moana 2 space. That being said, Disney reportedly “hasn’t broached the matter” of shifting release dates yet.

What Is the Live-Action Moana About?

Moana will chronicle the adventure of Moana and Maui, as they reluctantly join forces to reverse an ancient curse that has befallen Moana’s island. The film will be directed by Hamilton‘s Thomas Kail, and produced by Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via their Seven Bucks Productions and Beau Flynn via Flynn Picture Co. Scott Sheldon of Flynn Picture Co. will also executive produce alongside Cravalho.

“I’m deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of Moana to the live-action big screen,” Johnson said when the remake was first announced. “This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength. I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me. I want to thank my partners at Disney for their strong commitment to this special endeavor, because there is no better world for us to honor the story of our people, our passion and our purpose than through the realm of music and dance, which is at the core of who we are as Polynesian people.”

Is Auli’i Cravalho Returning For the Live-Action Moana?

It has already been confirmed that Cravalho will not reprise her role as Moana in the live-action remake, largely to provide an opportunity for a new actress to take on the part.

“It feels really important to me to pass the baton to the next young woman of Pacific Island descent, and I say that with my whole chest,” Cravalho said during an interview earlier this year. “I have been invited, and I exist in these beautiful AAPI spaces, Asian American Pacific Islander, and I am one of the few Pacific Islanders. And I’ll say it again, I am one of the few Pacific Islanders. And our stories are so important to be told.”

“We are used. And I want to tell our own stories. I want to be behind the camera as much as I am in front of it,” Cravalho explained. “When I talk about representation, I want to see the same thing happening in writers rooms. I want to see the same thing happening with directors. And Taika Waititi talks about this as well, I wanna see showrunners who are also of indigenous descent telling their own stories. And if it has to start with me — I’m 23, but if it starts with me, so be it. I want that door to swing wide open, and I cannot wait to meet the next Moana.”

Moana is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on June 27, 2025.