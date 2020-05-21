Dwayne Johnson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and More Reveal Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of Moana

Dwayne Johnson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more are revealing some behind-the-scenes secrets about Moana. ABC is hosting the television premiere of the film as a part of the Wonderful World of Disney. Fans are thrilled to see the beloved movie on broadcast TV. But, most of them probably weren’t expecting some gems on social media from The Rock and the Hamilton star. They shared some tidbits about the song-making process. Moana is a dyed in the blue modern Disney classic and those songs are a huge reason why. A whole new generation of kids swears by Frozen, Tangled, and Moana. For them, these three films stack up to anything from the Disney Renaissance.

The Rock wrote earlier, “What can I saaaay except, you’re welcooome. Very exciting night for our broadcast premiere of Moana. #TheWonderfulWorldOfDisney #MauiTime.”

Miranda quickly shared some pictures and videos of the duo together recording. He also dropped this gem on Twitter.

Welcome to #TheWonderfulWorldOfDisney! Join Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) as he makes a special introduction for the Broadcast Television Premiere of #Moana right now on ABC! pic.twitter.com/kPfp6Bkzcm — ABC (@ABCNetwork) May 21, 2020

“Never was a song easier to write than You're Welcome. I watched Youtube compilations of @TheRock singing during his time at WWE to get a sense of his vocal range,” the Hamilton star shared. “He's the only person who could pull off THIS chorus and still have you love him. #TheWonderfulWorldOfDisney”

Dany Garcia also chimed in on the first time she and Johnson walked in to pitch the story to the company. It was magic from the word go.

Garcia began, “Remembering the first time @TheRock and I met with @OsnatShurer #RonClements #JohnMusker to discuss this beautiful project #Moana and join the @DisneyAnimation family.”

Disney describes Moana:

Three thousand years ago, the greatest sailors in the world voyaged across the vast Pacific, discovering the many islands of Oceania. But then, for a millennium, their voyages stopped – and no one knows why. From Walt Disney Animation Studios comes “Moana,” a sweeping, CG-animated feature film about an adventurous teenager who sails out on a daring mission to save her people.

During her journey, Moana (voice of Auli’i Cravalho) meets the once-mighty demigod Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson), who guides her in her quest to become a master wayfinder. Together, they sail across the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous monsters and impossible odds, and along the way, Moana fulfills the ancient quest of her ancestors and discovers the one thing she’s always sought: her own identity.

Do you love this Disney Animated Classic? Let us know in the comments! Check out all the behind-the-scenes facts below: