Dwayne Johnson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and More Reveal Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of Moana
Dwayne Johnson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more are revealing some behind-the-scenes secrets about Moana. ABC is hosting the television premiere of the film as a part of the Wonderful World of Disney. Fans are thrilled to see the beloved movie on broadcast TV. But, most of them probably weren’t expecting some gems on social media from The Rock and the Hamilton star. They shared some tidbits about the song-making process. Moana is a dyed in the blue modern Disney classic and those songs are a huge reason why. A whole new generation of kids swears by Frozen, Tangled, and Moana. For them, these three films stack up to anything from the Disney Renaissance.
The Rock wrote earlier, “What can I saaaay except, you’re welcooome. Very exciting night for our broadcast premiere of Moana. #TheWonderfulWorldOfDisney #MauiTime.”
Miranda quickly shared some pictures and videos of the duo together recording. He also dropped this gem on Twitter.
Welcome to #TheWonderfulWorldOfDisney! Join Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) as he makes a special introduction for the Broadcast Television Premiere of #Moana right now on ABC! pic.twitter.com/kPfp6Bkzcm— ABC (@ABCNetwork) May 21, 2020
“Never was a song easier to write than You're Welcome. I watched Youtube compilations of @TheRock singing during his time at WWE to get a sense of his vocal range,” the Hamilton star shared. “He's the only person who could pull off THIS chorus and still have you love him. #TheWonderfulWorldOfDisney”
Dany Garcia also chimed in on the first time she and Johnson walked in to pitch the story to the company. It was magic from the word go.
Garcia began, “Remembering the first time @TheRock and I met with @OsnatShurer #RonClements #JohnMusker to discuss this beautiful project #Moana and join the @DisneyAnimation family.”
Disney describes Moana:
Three thousand years ago, the greatest sailors in the world voyaged across the vast Pacific, discovering the many islands of Oceania. But then, for a millennium, their voyages stopped – and no one knows why. From Walt Disney Animation Studios comes “Moana,” a sweeping, CG-animated feature film about an adventurous teenager who sails out on a daring mission to save her people.
During her journey, Moana (voice of Auli’i Cravalho) meets the once-mighty demigod Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson), who guides her in her quest to become a master wayfinder. Together, they sail across the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous monsters and impossible odds, and along the way, Moana fulfills the ancient quest of her ancestors and discovers the one thing she’s always sought: her own identity.
Recorded this on my Monday off Hamilton, flew down to Florida to get @TheRock! pic.twitter.com/tqCqVQ4ehE— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 21, 2020
My guy finally had one day off from a little known show called HAMILTON, and flew down from NY to Florida to be my maestro and human metronome. We pushed all our chips in on this one. So fun 🥃🎶#commit https://t.co/q34Fbg45Nk— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 21, 2020
Ladies and gentlemen: @TheRock has arrived. We spent a LOT of time in very small rooms in Boston, Atlanta and Miami #moana #TheWonderfulWorldOfDisney pic.twitter.com/AkkNxsaBDr— Jared Bush (@thejaredbush) May 21, 2020
Unfortunately, this is true. Too much time & I still need therapy.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 21, 2020
ZOOTOPIA & MOANA. #TheWonderfulWorldOfDisney https://t.co/NEb5f1F84O
Remember it forever
Remembering the first time @TheRock and I met with @OsnatShurer #RonClements #JohnMusker to discuss this beautiful project #Moana and join the @DisneyAnimation family. pic.twitter.com/iJiNxAcpXj— Dany Garcia (@DanyGarciaCo) May 21, 2020
One of my proudest moments as a VoiceOver artist was being cast by #RonClements and #JohnMusker to record the scratch track for all of @TheRock 's lines so they could pitch #Moana to him. Working with legends to help pitch another legend was an honor and a blessing!— John Rocha (@TheRochaSays) May 21, 2020
Never was a song easier to write than You're Welcome. I watched Youtube compilations of @TheRock singing during his time at WWE to get a sense of his vocal range. He's the only person who could pull off THIS chorus and still have you love him. #TheWonderfulWorldOfDisney— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 21, 2020
.@TheRock AND THANK YOU ❤️#TheWonderfulWorldOfDisney pic.twitter.com/Dws8d3fQYG— Auli'i Cravalho (@auliicravalho) May 21, 2020
Didn't wanna get caught filming but I was excited so I pretended I was checking my mail #TheWonderfulWorldOfDisney @TheRock pic.twitter.com/ZsVBAn5Brx— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 21, 2020
One last thing: I remember meeting @alessiacara via FaceTime to pitch her singing How Far I’ll Go. And as I described the song, she just showed me her SAILBOAT TATTOO.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 21, 2020
Hey @Lin-Manuel, I have no idea what this is. Or why you have Hulk hands. But we need to get back in a room... and work on another Disney adventure. #moana #TheWonderfulWorldOfDisney pic.twitter.com/44pZV8Nxdv— Jared Bush (@thejaredbush) May 21, 2020
My mom cries every time Moana makes it back home to Motunui. Tonight is no exception!!!! ❤️#TheWonderfulWorldOfDisney— Auli'i Cravalho (@auliicravalho) May 21, 2020
Okay so musicalizing this climax was my pitch: and I racked my brain because it’s too late for a new song this late in the movie...1/2 #TheWonderfulWorldOfDisney pic.twitter.com/DMbSVjdZOm— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 21, 2020
And I remembered “THE WATER TEST! WHEN BABY MOANA FIRST MEETS THE WATER!” So it’s the echo of Opetaia’s melody for that sequence, with my counter melody on “I have crossed the horizon to find you, I know your name...” 2/2#TheWonderfulWorldOfDisney— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 21, 2020
One of my favorite moments was @auliicravalho seeing her voice in #Moana animation for the first time while snuggled up with her mom. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #TheWonderfulWorldOfDisney pic.twitter.com/Yy9ypVWMBz— Jared Bush (@thejaredbush) May 21, 2020
