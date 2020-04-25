The Rock's Daughter Is Obsessed With Moana and Still Doesn't Know Her Dad Plays Maui

✖

The Rock’s daughter is still obsessed with Moana and has no idea that her Dad plays Maui. Dwayne Johnson has a TikTok account and he’s making use of it during the coronavirus quarantine. This latest video of him singing to his daughter Tia. She’s pretty used to his singing, but everything changes once he starts to get more playful with the performance. Sometimes it’s just nice to see a kid having a blast during all the nonsense that’s going on outside. The Rock has had a ton of time with his family during this period and he said that it’s really helped his marriage. But, it also has made him break out into songs while taking shots, and that might be the most relatable element of the quarantine period. Production had to pause on his Netflix movie, so he’s sitting here like the rest of us.

"We are pressing pause on our @netflix production of RED NOTICE," Johnson previously explained on Instagram. "The most important thing right now is for us to get everyone home to their concerned families. Gotta protect our babies, spouses, loved ones and elderly. We’ll continue to monitor and assess this situation closely to make the best decisions for our families first and then our businesses. We’re a resilient nation who ultimately, will always rise to the occasion to be accountable and work together to overcome whatever hardship lies in front of us. Our country will do its job, as the rest of the world will do theirs. Everyone please stay healthy, vigilant, safe and let’s protect one another. We’re all in this - together."

the rock singing you’re welcome from moana with his daughter is the purest tik tok you’ll see today pic.twitter.com/gwiaSD2o47 — jenna 🤍 (@jennag98) April 25, 2020

Nobody knows when production on Red Notice will be able to pick up again. But, there were bound to be issue with filming set to take place around the world for the international action-thriller. Netflix's CCO Ted Sarandos previously described the film as the streaming service's "biggest investment to date.” So, work on the film will no doubt resume at some point. There is currently no release date set for Red Notice, but given that it had just began production before the shutdown, it likely won't arrive on the platform until 2021.

Three thousand years ago, the greatest sailors in the world voyaged across the vast Pacific, discovering the many islands of Oceania. But then, for a millennium, their voyages stopped – and no one knows why. From Walt Disney Animation Studios comes “Moana,” a sweeping, CG-animated feature film about an adventurous teenager who sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana (voice of Auli’i Cravalho) meets the once-mighty demigod Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson), who guides her in her quest to become a master wayfinder. Together, they sail across the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous monsters and impossible odds, and along the way, Moana fulfills the ancient quest of her ancestors and discovers the one thing she’s always sought: her own identity.

