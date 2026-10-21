Modern Reboot of A Cult-Classic 1980s Gremlins Rippoff Is Finally Moving Forward After Lengthy Legal Battle

The 1980s were a wild time for monster and creature horror. There was Gremlins, of course. It started a franchise, but it also inspired a number of movies that can only lovingly be called ripoffs — Hobgoblins, Munchies, Critters, Spookies, and arguably the best of the bunch, Ghoulies. A huge hit for Empire Pictures, Ghoulies may not have wowed critics but has long been a cult classic that fans have wanted a revival of, but said revival has been tied up in legal red tape for years. Now, that battle is over — and the Ghoulies reboot is back on track.

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According to a report for Brain Mutant (via Dread Central), the lawsuit filed against franchise co-creator Jefery Levy by screenwriter Theo Lemasters in 2025 has been dismissed as of October 6th with the parties having reached a settlement. Now, Levy says that it is full steam ahead for the Ghoulies reboot.

“We have an incredible reboot script,” Levy said. “Cannot get financing until the legal issue is settled. Once the legal issue is settled, we will begin production on Ghoulies 2027.”

It’s Been a Long Road For Ghoulies 2027 & It Could Still Face Challenges

The road to a new Ghoulies has been a bit of a long one. The project was first announced by Levy in 2024 and, also in 2025, Lemasters revealed that two of the three scripts for what would be a planned new trilogy of Ghoulies films had already been completed and the third was halfway there. He also, at that time, said that they were hoping for filming to begin soon. However, that changed in 2025 with Lemasters’ lawsuit which stalled the project.

Levy’s update is a huge win for the horror reboot and for its fans. Ghoulies was originally released in 1985 and got three sequels with the last one being released in 1994. The film follows a young man who inherits his satanic father’s estate and ends up lured into its occult secrets. The film is horror, but it’s also hilarious, packed with both intended and unintended humor and an iconic scene featuring a Ghoulie in the toilet. The movie is a hoot, but it might be a little too early to celebrate in a big way. As Levy noted in his comment, the reboot project still needs to obtain financing. When and if the project obtains financing will determine how quickly the project moves forward.

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Of course, already having a script is a big deal and may make the financing piece a bit easier. There’s also the fact that nostalgia — particularly in horror — is a big deal right now. That could also make the path to financing a bit easier. However, even Ghoulies 2027 ends up taking a bit longer to make its way to the screen, fans are likely to still turn up. The original Ghoulies frequently comes up on lists of movies fans wish would get a reboot — we really do want to see that Ghoulies toilet scene remade for a modern audience after all (and yes, we know the best one is in Ghoulies II, but they did say trilogy after all.)

Are you excited that Ghoulies has cleared the legal hurdle and a reboot is moving ahead? Which Ghoulies movie is your favorite? Let us know in the comments.