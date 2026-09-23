Gremlins 3 Mogwai Revealed in First Teaser Footage Along With Disappointing Release Date Update

Gremlins 3 is finally happening, 35 years after Gremlins 2: The New Batch opened in theaters. The cult-hit horror-comedy of Gremlins has aged like fine wine, proving that director Joe Dante was a true pioneer when he made the 1984 original film, which was so novel in its mix of horror, humor, and puppetry that it forced Hollywood to redefine its entire ratings system (creating “PG-13”).

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The third Gremlins film will be entering a cinematic world where horror now comes in all flavors and forms, so is there any room left for Gremlins to shine like it once did? Well, after just 11 seconds of the first teaser footage, we can confidently say, “Yes,” Gremlins is still just as exciting as it was three decades ago.

Unfortunately, it looks like Gremlins 3‘s original release date of November 19, 2027, is no longer being held. Instead, the teaser reveals that the new release date will be October 6, 2028, nearly a full year later. That’s going to be a little harder on fans who have been waiting for the threequel, but it also makes more sense, marketing-wise. October and the Halloween season are much better suited to a movie like Gremlins 3; November seemed like it would’ve been just past the prime window for a horror-comedy, as fans’ tastes turn more toward Christmas-season blockbusters. It’s also worth noting that Gremlins 3 would’ve had to face off against Disney’s Frozen 3, which would’ve likely dominated the box office and left Gremlins 3 floundering. Smart move.

Steven Spielberg will return to Gremlins as executive producer once again, while Chris Columbus (Harry Potter 1 and 2) will go from being the writer of the first film to directing this third film. No plot details have been revealed, but this teaser seems to hint that, once again, an irresponsible youth will get their hands on a “Mogwai” and will fail to follow the all-important rules of caring for the animal.

If you don’t know, Gremlins tells the story of a boy named Billy (Zach Galligan) who gets a Mogwai as a present from his father. Billy fails to honor key rules of caring for the creature; getting it wet makes it spawn clones of itself, and allowing it to eat after midnight transforms the cuddly furry creature into a lizard-skinned imp, aka the titular “Gremlins.” In the first film, Billy’s home, and then his entire town, are in peril when a Gremlin outbreak occurs at Christmas (led by “Spike,” a mohawk-haired Gremlin); in the second film, a corporate lab tries to cross-breed Gremlins with other animals, creating an outbreak of even crazier monstrosities that threaten NYC.

Billy was the protagonist of both films; actor Zach Galligan is still active and even made a voice cameo role in the animated series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai. He could very well pop up in the third film, alongside whatever new protagonist the series introduces.

Gremlins 3 will be released in theaters on October 8, 2028.