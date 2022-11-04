Mondo Releasing A Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Movie Poster

Ahead of New York Comic Con, where Roku will host a panel for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story on Sunday, Mondo announced today that the movie is getting the blockbuster treatment, with a new screen-printed poster from artit JJ Harrison. The movie, in which Daniel Radcliffe will play the Grammy-winning king of parody, is the most anticipated original project yet from the Roku Channel, and is set for a release in November. The posters are selling for $60 each, and will ship in March 2023 to fans, who can start preordering tomorrow and carry on until the posters sell out.

Since the film isn't getting a theatrical release, this is likely to be one of the only ways fans can get their hands on a poster for Weird, which has captivated the imagination of the internet since its trailer dropped in August, making it clear that the film will be a parody of the always-popular music biopic genre.

"It was honestly one of the most fun jobs I've ever done," Radcliffe previously told GMA about playing Yankovic. "If you can't have fun making the Weird Al movie, what are you doing with your life? I'm really excited for people to see it. He's the best. I know everyone says this about him, but it's so lovely to meet somebody that you look up to and you know as a hero to so many people, and to have them just be kind and fun and sweet. I can now go to my grave saying that I've had accordion lessons with Weird Al."

Check out the poster, which you can pre-order here tomorrow:

(Photo: JJ Harrison/Mondo)

Here's how they described the poster, which will be available on Friday, October 7 at noon ET on The Drop at mondoshop.com, and the film, which hits next month:

Largely regarded as the founding father of the song parody, Alfred "Weird Al" Yankovic is a legitimate icon of the American music industry. We're excited that his story is finally being told in a very real and extremely true biopic. At last, we get to see how a young man with a taste for polka turned the music world on its head, by making up new words to songs that already existed.



Jokes aside, the film – directed by Eric Appel and featuring an incredible performance by Daniel Radcliffe – is a ton of fun, and we're proud to team up with The Roku Channel on this new poster with brilliant artwork by JJ.



For anyone attending NYCC this weekend, there will be a panel for Weird on Sunday, October 9 that you should definitely check out. Otherwise, we recommend watching the film on The Roku Channel, when it premieres in a few weeks, on November 4.