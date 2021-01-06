Monty Python and the Holy Grail Musical Spamalot Getting Film Remake

✖

The popular musical Spamalot, based on British classic Monty Python and the Holy Grail, is getting a big screen adaptation from Paramount Pictures. The musical was a mainstay on Broadway as a musical adaptation of the classic King Arthur parody that launched the Monty Python comedy troupe into mainstream stardom. Now it's going full circle as the musical Spamalot will now be adapted for film with Monty Python's own Eric Idle, with prominent Broadway choreographer Casey Nicholaw set to direct. The movie was originally announced at 20th Century Fox, but now the project has transferred to Paramount after the purchase by Disney.

Nicholaw was the original choreographer of the original Broadway show and has been attached to this adaptation for a while. Over the last few years he has worked on some of the most popular shows, including credits on The Book of Mormon, Mean Girls, Aladdin, and more.

Spamalot was a huge hit on Broadway, including winning Best Musical and Best Director for the late Mike Nichols at the Tony Awards. The film adaptation will be produced by Dan Jinks, with Jon Gonna and Mike Ireland serving as executive producers. Expect casting to begin very soon.

The original film was directed by Monty Python members Terry Gilliam and Terry Jones, and grossed around $1.9 million at the box office when it was first released in 1975. Since then, Monty Python and the Holy Grail has become an iconic cult classic, and the adaptation Spamalot has been cemented as a Broadway hit.

[h/t Deadline]