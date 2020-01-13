Morbius Star Teases MCU Crossover

The first trailer for Sony’s Morbius movie is now out, and the Marvel fandom is beginning to digest and react to that first showing of this live-action adaptation. Opinion has been somewhat split, so far – but if there’s one thing that could give Morbius a major PR boost, it would the reveal of any major connections between the film in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, it’s been made very clear that Sony’s Spider-Verse has no official connection to the MCU, but some fans refuse to give up hope. Well, thanks to Morbius star Tyrese Gibson, there’s now more fuel on that fire.

Check out Tyrese’s social media post, where the actor / singer campaigns for Morbius to get a chance at a Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover:

“M O R B I U S • T R A I L E R • 1 H O U R AWAY!!!! Evil is amongst us!!!! #DarkClouds #MARVEL #MCU #SONY #Crossover” —Tyrese

Again, just so we’re all clear: Tyrese’s post is all just wishful thinking and larger franchise hopes, which have no bearing on the Morbius franchise ever being recognized by the MCU. And, as of right now, there’s absolutely zero indication that will ever change.

Then again, the Morbius trailer didn’t really make it any easier for casual fans to distinguish the line between the MCU and Spider-Verse: There’s definitely a Spider-Man reference in the trailer (one that could arguably fit the timeline after Far From Home); the bigger surprise was the surprise cameo from Michael Keaton in the trailer. Keaton appears as a man who seems to be a convict – which is exactly where we saw his character, Adrian Toomes / Vulture, at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming. There’s additional rumor that a Spider-Man supporting character from the MCU movies could also show up in Morbius, and if true, it would basically make this film an official bridge between the MCU and Sony’s Spider-Verse.

A key factor in how Morbius lines up with the rest of Sony’s Spider-Man franchise will be the release of Venom 2 even later this year. The Venom sequel is heavily rumored to include an appearance from Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, which will break down the barriers between Sony and Marvel Studios.

Morbius hits theaters on July 31st; Venom 2 hits theaters on October 2nd. Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 hits theaters on July 16, 2021.