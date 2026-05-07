Mortal Kombat II Rotten Tomatoes Score Sets a Franchise Record (And Is Good News for the Third Movie)

The original Mortal Kombat first hit theaters in 1995, and now, after a sequel and a reboot, the much-anticipated Mortal Kombat II is about to make its theatrical debut. The sequel has a lot going for it on paper, including the addition of multiple fan favorite characters and the return of two characters from the dead, but now Mortal Kombat II has received even more great news with its Rotten Tomatoes score. Not only does the score set a franchise record, but it also bodes incredibly well for the third film.

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Mortal Kombat has debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a 71 critics’ score formed from 93 reviews. That score has set a franchise record for the highest critics’ score of all the other theatrical films, and it’s not really all that close. The original Mortal Kombat holds a 44%, while Mortal Kombat Annihilation is at the bottom with 4%. The Mortal Kombat reboot film from 2021 went back up with a 55%, and while higher than the rest, it still wasn’t enough to get it a fresh rating, which Mortal Kombat II now holds.

This Is A Great Sign For The Mortal Kombat Trilogy

New Line / Warner Bros.

While reviews have been divisive, this bodes well for the upcoming third Mortal Kombat film. The positive reviews have raved about the sequel’s shifted focus to being more fun and appealing to franchise fans, and there has also been ample praise for the brutal fights throughout the film. The Liu Kang vs Kung Lao has been heavily praised, but there are other fun fights as well, and many speak highly of the action sequences overall.

Karl Urban’s Johnny Cage shines throughout the movie, as does Adeline Rudolph’s Kitana, and the return of Josh Lawson’s Kano is also a consistent highlight for fans. Whether or not both characters return for a third movie remains to be seen, but if they can at least keep one of them, the third movie will already have a solid start to success.

This is a big step up from the 55% of the first movie, and 71 is a big step up for the sequel. Not only is that great for word of mouth and potential box office lasting power, but it also implies that the film has now built a great foundation for future movies, and there are plenty of potential stories and new characters to stir the pot with.

The other big factor will be how it does at the box office, but thankfully, we’ll have a better idea on that very soon after its first weekend in theaters. Mortal Kombat II lands in theaters on May 8, 2026.

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