Mortal Kombat 2 Footage Might Have Just Revealed Its Best Fight Scene

The Mortal Kombat franchise , and that will certainly extend to the latest big-screen entry, Mortal Kombat II. Early footage and trailers have revealed some truly surreal and brutal moments featuring Johnny Cage, Kitana, Sub-Zero, Scorpion, and more, but the newest footage reveals a different battle between two Mortal Kombat legends that just may be the best fight in the film, and you can watch it in the video below.

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The new clip features a fight between Liu Kang (Ludi Lin) and Kung Lao (Max Huang), though there is a big difference from the last time we saw Kung Lao. That’s because the character died in the first Mortal Kombat film, but now he’s back and sporting an even deadlier edge. The fight that plays out is one full of parries and evasions due to how well the two know each other’s fighting styles, but then they start using some of their bigger abilities to create one of the slickest looking fights we’ve seen in the films, and it could even end up being the best one in the movie, as there’s even more of the battle that doesn’t make it into the clip. You can check it out for yourself in the clip below.

Here's the full Liu Kang vs Kung Lao MK2 clip that dropped today if you still haven't seen it yet 👀#MortalKombat🐉 pic.twitter.com/soH8mJjPIg — Dynasty (@Dynasty1031) May 1, 2026

Liu Kang vs Kung Lao Was Always Going To Be Special in Mortal Kombat II

This match-up was always going to be something special if it ended up happening in the sequel, and that’s due to how much impact these two had on the first film. Liu Kang and Kung Lao were two of the primary heroes in the first film, which is why it’s so tragic when Kung Lao falls to Shang Tsung, though it’s not just that he dies, but how he dies that makes it hit even harder.

In the first film, Raiden teleports his allies away from Shang Tsung’s forces, but Cole is attacked before he can be teleported with the rest. Sub-Zero is about to take him out when Kung Lao teleports back in and shatters his construct. Unfortunately, Shang Tsung pulls Kung Lao into his grasp and then starts to siphon his soul.

Liu Kang is also fighting nearby, and when he hears Kung Lao’s scream, he starts heading his way. He arrives too late though, as the process of taking Kung Lao’s soul is in its final stages. Cole holds back Liu Kang as he tries to attack Shang Tsung, and they are teleported away as Shang Tsung finishes completely absorbing Kung Lao’s soul.

Now we see that the soul of Kung Lao has been corrupted and is acting under that corrupted influence, and those events have created the scenario where Liu Kang now has to face one of his best friends in battle.

Mortal Kombat II hits theaters on May 8, 2026.

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