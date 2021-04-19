WandaVision: Marvel to Submit to Emmys as Limited Series, Dashing Season 2 Hopes

✖

If you were still hoping to see a second season of WandaVision in some shape, way, or form — you might not want to hold your breath. Marvel Studios has unveiled some of its Emmy nomination plans this year, and one move all but ensures WandaVision is a one season-and-done kind of series.

Speaking with IndieWire, Marvel Studios development head and producer Nate Moore unveiled the outfit's plans to submit WandaVision for Emmy consideration in the Limited Series category. Because of the timetable involved with the Emmy nominations process, Moore says the company decided to bump The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to the Drama Series category so that the two wouldn't go head-to-head.

“[The decision] came about sort of as the series was launching, but it was something we were thinking about even as we were making it — not because we think, ‘Oh my God, it’s so great,’ but because it does feel a bit more dramatic than some of our typical stuff,” Moore tells the website. “As this is sort of our first foray into television, even if it’s Disney+, we thought [the category placement] was appropriate for what the show is trying to tackle.”

The Emmy report also does make note that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier could move forward with a second season, hence the decision to run the Malcolm Spellman and Kari Skogland-led series in the Drama category. Though he left the door open for more Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), the Black Panther producer isn't as optimistic when it comes to WandaVision.

“I think ‘WandaVision’ is a show you can only do once. She can’t go back into that reality,” Moore adds. “That is such a complete arc of what that character can do and what that story wanted to do, whereas ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ is really about dealing with, to me, the legacy of what a superhero is, through the lens of Captain America and his shield, but ultimately through the lens of all these different characters. And that’s a story I think you can revisit in subsequent seasons because it’s an evergreen story. It’s a conversation.”

WandaVision is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

