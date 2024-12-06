Mufasa Star on Stepping Into James Earl Jones’ Role (& Honoring His Legacy)

Mufasa: The Lion King will step back in time to reveal the events that led up to the original Disney classic, and it will be the talented Aaron Pierre stepping into the iconic role of Mufasa. That’s no small thing either, as Mufasa was played by the legendary James Earl Jones The prequel obviously features a much younger Mufasa, but there was no less pressure on following in Jones’ iconic footsteps. In a new interview with ComicBook’s Chris Killian, Pierre revealed how seriously he took the role and how big of a guideline Jones’ work in the original ended up being for him.

“In regards to him as an artist and his artistry, but especially with this, I was inspired and took guidance by his original 1994 portrayal,” Pierre said. “And my responsibility, my job, was to try and discover who the adolescent version of that so strong and secure and grounded and centered and level character.”

“So any fear I had actually served me because it allowed me to implement that into an adolescent who doesn’t quite have it all figured out in the same way. But yeah, it was James Earl Jones’ unmatched and iconic portrayal was my guideline,” Pierre said.

In Mufasa: The Lion King, fans will get to see how Mufasa and Taka (who will be later known as the infamous Scar) first met, and things are not at all what you might expect upon that initial meeting. Taka is the one who convinces his family to take Mufasa in, and Taka is the one who is expected to reach royal heights.

They will also meet Rafiki, Sarabi, and Zazu during the film before embarking on a grand adventure to Pride Rock, though they will also run across the would be conqueror Kiros, who wants the land for himself and his followers. Timon and Pumbaa will also make a return, as Rafiki is relaying the story of what happened to them in the trailers and presumably also throughout the film. You can find the official description below.

“Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

Mufasa: The Lion King features the voice talents of Aaron Pierre (Mufasa), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Taka/Scar), John Kani (Rafiki), Kagiso Lediga (Young Rafiki), Billy Eichner (Timon), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Kiara (Blue Ivy Carter), Tiffany Boone (Sarabi), Thandiwe Newton (Eshe), Lennie James (Obasi), Anika Noni Rose (Afia) Keith David, Masego, and Mads Mikkelsen (Kiros).

Mufasa: The Lion King hits theaters on December 20th.

