Fan-Favorite The Lion King Characters Embark on an Epic Journey in Final Mufasa Trailer

Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King will take a step into the past of an animated classic, and the final trailer released at D23 Brazil brings together a host of fan favorites. The new trailer showcases the story of Taka and Mufasa but also brings in several favorites that include Rafiki, Sarabi, and Zazu as well as Timon and Pumba. The final trailer also gives us our best view of the overall story and how it connects to the original Lion King, and it appears that fans will primarily be following the quartet of Mufasa, Taka, Rafiki, and Sarabi. You can watch the full trailer in the video above.

A Grand Adventure

In this prequel film, fans will find out how Mufasa and Taka (later known as Scar) first met, and they become quite close after Mufasa is adopted into their tribe. That also sets up some of the film’s intrigue, as Taka was actually the one who was supposed to be meant for bigger things and also is the one who wanted his family to take Mufasa in.

In this trailer, we see more of the grand adventure that the two go on after they are a bit older, as well as their encounters with Kiros (Mads Mikkelsen), who is looking to take the land for himself. After they encounter Sarabi, who is looking to try and get home, they end up following Rafiki’s lead to find Pride Rock, and you can get a glimpse of some of their memorable moments along the way in the trailer.

Fans will see all of this play out in a series of flashbacks as Rafiki relays the story to Simba and Nala’s daughter Kiara, the new addition to the legendary bloodline. As you can see in the trailer, Timon and Pumba will also be around to bring some of their trademark humor and banter to the occasion, and you can check out the full trailer in the video above. You can also find the official description below.

“Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.”

Mufasa: The Lion King features the voice talents of Aaron Pierre (Mufasa), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Taka/Scar), John Kani (Rafiki), Kagiso Lediga (Young Rafiki), Billy Eichner (Timon), Seth Rogen (Pumba), Kiara (Blue Ivy Carter), Tiffany Boone (Sarabi), Thandiwe Newton (Eshe), Lennie James (Obasi), Anika Noni Rose (Afia) Keith David, Masego, and Mads Mikkelsen (Kiros).

Mufasa: The Lion King hits theaters on December 20th.

