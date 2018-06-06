Disney’s Live-Action ‘Mulan’ Casts New Love Interest

It looks like Disney‘s live-action adaptation of Mulan has finally found an actor to play the titular character’s love interest.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, New Zealand actor Yoson An, who is of Chinese descent, has been cast in a leading role in the film. While he’s not quite a househould name yet, An is a rising star of late, and is set to appear in both The Meg and Mortal Engines later this year.

An will star opposite Crystal Liu, who is playing Mulan, as Chen Honghui. The character is described as a confident and ambitious recruit who joins Commander Tung’s unit, becomes Mulan’s biggest ally, and eventually turns into her love interest.

This character is one that has caused some controversy amongst fans of the Mulan animated film. In that story, Mulan eventually falls in love with her commanding officer, Li Shang, after he discovers that she’s actually a woman. Li Shang has long been a beloved character in Mulan’s story, and fans have been disappointed to learn that his tale has been cut from the film altogether.

Despite the stir about Li Shang’s omission, those following the production of the film are still happy to learn that Disney has kept its promise to cast primarily Chinese actors in the movie. Jet Li is set to play with emperor of China, Gong Li will portray the film’s main villain, and Rogue One star Donnie Yen has signed on to play Mulan’s mentor, Commander Tung.

Also joining the cast are Chum Ehelepola and Utkarsh Ambudkar, who will play Ramtish and Skatch, respectively.

Mulan is being directed by Niki Caro and it set to begin shooting in August in China and New Zealand. The film is currently eyeing a March 27, 2020 release date.

What do you think of the new Mulan cast? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!