Mulan Is Ready to Fight in New International Poster

Disney treated fans to quite a lot of live-action remakes over the past year, including Dumbo, The Lion King, and Aladdin. The trend is expected to continue into next year and beyond, with a live-action take on Mulan set to debut in March. Fans were already treated to the film’s first trailer earlier this year, and it looks like a pretty epic international poster has also arrived. A new Japanese poster for the film recently surfaced online, which shows Fa Mulan (Yifei Liu) holding her trusty sword, while her undercover warrior self looks back at her. You can check it out below.

Perhaps the most interesting detail on the poster is the phoenix, who has been believed to be the film’s interpretation of Mushu. In the time since production began on the film, rumors swirled that the wise-cracking, Eddie Murphy-voiced dragon would be portrayed as a phoenix, which led to a bit of an uproar among die-hard fans of the animated film. While this poster certainly doesn’t confirm that the bird is Mushu, its presence on the poster is certainly interesting.

The new film will bring Mulan’s story to a whole new generation, as she poses as a man in order to serve in the Chinese army and bring honor to her family. The film will be directed by Niki Caro, and will also star Gong Li, Donnie Yen, Jet Li, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Jimmy Wong, Doua Moua, Ron Yuan, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Xana Tang, and Chum Ehelepola.

“I really believe that Mulan was one of the first Disney princesses – I mean, she really wasn’t a Disney princess if you think about it.” Ming-Na Wen, who voiced the character in Disney’s 1999 animated film, said during a previous convention appearance. “She was just a girl in a village and she became a woman warrior. Which is also the trend, I think, of Disney princesses at the time. They were more or less damsels in distress. And it was really wonderful to have a character that was able to not need a man to save her – in fact, she saved the guy – and came into her own discovery of what her self worth is and what she was capable of doing.”

“And also, you know, she did dress up as a boy, and I think that had kind of an unexpected, but wonderful impact for a lot of people of the LGBT community as well.” Wen explained. “And I think it’s wonderful that there has been a Disney princess/warrior that has been able to cross a lot of boundaries. Actually, not cross, but just opened up a lot of different aspects of what a woman can be.”

Mulan will debut in theaters on March 27, 2020.