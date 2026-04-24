The Mummy 4 Gets A New Release Date (And It’s So Much Better Than The Old One)

The Mummy is one of the most iconic movies of the 1990s. The Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz starring film, a loose remake of the iconic 1932 film of the same name, was a massive box office hit and spawned two sequels, The Mummy Returns in 2001 and Tomb of the Dragon Emperor in 2008. The franchise has remained a gold standard for Mummy movies and fans were thrilled when it was announced last fall that a fourth film was on the way but now, fans have even more to get excited for as The Mummy 4 just got a huge update with a new release date.

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According to Discussing Film, The Mummy 4 is now scheduled to open in theaters on October 15, 2027—a date that is a full seven months earlier than the previously announced May 19, 2028. Austin Butler and Michael B. Jordan’s Miami Vice ’85 is moving into the vacated May 19, 2028, slot. The Mummy 4 is expected to begin production next month.

The Mummy 4 May Just Be One of the Most-Anticipated Upcoming Films

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While 2026 has some big films that fans are very excited for—think things like Supergirl, Avengers: Doomsday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and more—when it comes to films beyond those, The Mummy 4 might just be the most-anticipated film on the horizon so the new release date making the wait just a little bit shorter is likely to be met with enthusiasm from fans. The film is set to see Fraser and Weisz both return, which is thrilling all on its own, but the movie is also set to be directed by the Radio Silence duo of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet. The duo has earned a lot of acclaim for their Scream franchise revival as well as Ready or Not which certainly feels like the movie is set up for success.

The new release date is also exciting as well. While the May 2028 date would put the film smack in the midst of summer movie season, shifting it earlier and closer to Halloween also has some benefits as well. Given that The Mummy is one of the iconic Universal Monsters is already a spooky thing, putting a Mummy movie out just in time for spooky season seems like a slam dunk. Add to all of that the recent release of Lee Cronin’s The Mummy and how that film had to emphasize repeatedly that Fraser wasn’t in it, and everything adds up to a very exciting film that fans will be more than eager for. Now they just don’t have to wait quite as long for it.

The Mummy 4 is now set to open in theaters on October 15, 2027.

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