Murder in the Woods: An Unseen Threat Lurks in the Darkness in New Clip (Exclusive)

The coronavirus pandemic may have seen a majority of theaters around the world close their doors, but that just means drive-in theaters have been thriving by screening all manner of exciting films, with Murder in the Woods landing in select drive-in theaters this Friday. In honor of the terrifying new film, a clip has been revealed that teases a mysterious danger lurking in the woods, forcing our characters to take drastic measures. Check out the exclusive clip from the new film above before Murder in the Woods lands in select theaters this Friday, August 14th and on Digital HD and VOD on September 18th.

Murder in the Woods is centered on a group of college friends who plan a getaway to celebrate a birthday party at a desolate cabin in the woods. Against his grandmother’s (Soledad St. Hilaire) demands, Jesse (José Julián), a loner-type decides to go on a trip with his friends. He is immediately smitten with Fernanda (Jeanette Samano), a sweet girl from Chicago whom he hasn’t seen in years. She is in town visiting her loudmouth cousin, Chelsea (Chelsea Rendon), who is ready to celebrate her birthday and plans to let loose with her boyfriend Gabe (Jordan Diambrini). Tagging along at the last second are Jule (Kade Wise), the class clown pothead, and the very out-of-his-league Celeste (Catherine Toribio). Soon after arriving to the mysterious cabin in the woods, the group of teens discover the dark secret it holds, which forces them to fight for their lives.

"I realized that this type of film had never been done in English for a mainstream audience, where Latinos and people of color are the leads and they are not portrayed in stereotypical ways,” director Luis Iga Garza shared in a statement. “This is why, while developing this indie feature, we were very conscious of making sure that there would be a diverse cast in lead roles.”

“For us, it’s important for this story to be universal, but being Mexican-American, it was also important for the script to include cultural Latino references such as El Dia de los Muertos, The Chupacabras, and other stories that are recognizable,” writer and producer Yelyna De León added. “We purposely showed authentic moments, such as the altars to honor our ancestors, and blessings when we leave the house, memorable experiences that we share with our families.”

