Netflix Sequel to Murder Mystery With Adam Sandler in the Works

After Murder Mystery became a sleeper hit for Netflix — you know, after other Adam Sandler-produced movies like The Ridiculous 6 and The Do Over — it appears the streaming giant is moving a sequel into development. A new report from THR suggests Netflix has tapped James Vanderbilt to return to pen a script for the sequel. The report also says Murder Mystery stars Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are both expected to return to reprise their roles from the first movie, though it’s mentioned the production is still in early development and no deals have been signed.

The news adds to a noteworthy week for Aniston, who dominated the news cycle earlier after she mentioned she wasn’t too warm on the idea of Marvel movies, or other blockbusters filmed entirely on sound stages.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It wasn’t until the last couple of years when these streaming services were just sort of exploding with this amount of quality that I actually started to think, “Wow, that’s better than what I just did,” Aniston told Variety. “And then you’re seeing what’s available out there and it’s just diminishing and diminishing in terms of, it’s big Marvel movies. Or things that I’m not just asked to do or really that interested in living in a green screen.”

As for Murder Mystery, Netflix previously revealed it’s one of the platform’s best-performing original features. In a June tweet, the tech company revealed the movie tallied nearly 30.9 million views within the first three days it was on the platform — the biggest-ever weekend for a Netflix Film.

🚨ADAM SANDLER AND JENNIFER ANISTON BREAKING NEWS ALERT🚨 30,869,863 accounts watched Murder Mystery in its first 3 days – the biggest opening weekend ever for a Netflix Film. 13,374,914 accounts in the US and Canada, and 17,494,949 more worldwide. — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) June 18, 2019

“When initially reached for comment, a rep for Netflix said, ‘We don’t’ have anything to add beyond the tweet,’” one trade report previously said. “However, in a rare move by the company, a spokesperson later explained to EW that Netflix only counts once a view surpasses 70 percent of the total running time, including credits. When an account is counted, it ‘may include multiple views and viewers but is only counted once.’”

Murder Mystery 2 has yet to set a release date.