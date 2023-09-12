Murder, She Wrote Movie Reboot in the Works With Dumb Money Writers

A Murder, She Wrote movie reboot is in the works. According to Variety, Dumb Money writers Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo are set to write the script with Amy Pascal set to produce for Universal Pictures. Blum and Angelo signed onto the project before the writers' strike and will not continue working on the screenplay until after the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) reach a new deal which means that, at this time, there is no timeline for the film.

The Murder, She Wrote television series was a crime drama that ran on CBS for 12 seasons from 1984 to 1996 and starred Angela Lansbury as mystery writer and amateur detective Jessica Fletcher, with the character solving murders in the series' fictional town of Cabot Cove, Maine. The critically acclaimed series was created by Peter S. Fischer, Richard Levinson, and William Link and was produced by Universal Television and is perhaps Lansbury's best known and most beloved work. Lansbury died last fall at the age of 96.

What Is Dumb Money About?

While it could be a while before the Murder, She Wrote movie becomes a reality, Blum and Angelo's latest film, Dumb Money is set to open in theaters in limited release on September 15th. Per the official synopsis "Dumb Money is the ultimate David vs. Goliath tale, based on the insane true story of everyday people who flipped the script on Wall Street and got rich by turning GameStop (yes, the mall video game store) into the world's hottest company. In the middle of everything is regular guy Keith Gill (Paul Dano), who starts it all by sinking his life savings into the stock and posting about it. When his social posts start blowing up, so does his life and the lives of everyone following him. As a stock tip becomes a movement, everyone gets rich – until the billionaires fight back, and both sides find their worlds turned upside down. Dumb Money also stars Pete Davidson, Vincent D'Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley and Seth Rogen. Directed by Craig Gillespie, written by Lauren Schuker Blum & Rebecca Angelo, based on the book The Antisocial Network by Ben Mezrich."

Dumb Money Is Already Getting Rave Reviews

While Dumb Money doesn't hit limited theatrical release until later this week, the film screened at the Toronto International Film Festival recently and is already getting major praise from critics who have seen the film. The film currently has an 86 percent "fresh" rating out of 36 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes review aggregate site with the performances of the cast in particular being praised, as well as the film's approach to making the complexities of the financial aspect of the story approachable for viewers.

The Murder, She Wrote reboot movie does not yet have a release date. Dumb Money opens in theaters in limited release on September 15th, then in wide release on September 29th.