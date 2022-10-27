Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Tenoch Huerta Speaks Out on Marvel's Changes to Namor

When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters in just a few weeks, it will bring Namor to the big screen, complete with a new take on the iconic character and his background. Played by Tenoch Huerta, the MCU's Namor hails not from Atlantis, but from Talocan, a world influenced by the rich myths and history of Mesoamerican culture. Now, at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Huerta is speaking out about the changes, saying that not only is this kind of representation important, but that the approach Marvel has taken to Namor was done with great respect.

"It's important for people to see themselves in the movies in this way," Huerta told Variety. "It was made with a lot of respect for the Mesoamerican culture, especially Mayan culture. It's the roots of almost everybody in Latin America. We have indigenous roots, Black roots, we have a few white roots, but it's fantastic to be here and represent this kind of movie and I think Wakanda is the bet place to make it."

And as for the idea of Namor as an antagonist, as the character often is in comics? Huerta suggested that Namor is someone that everyone can identify with: a man who is just doing everything he can to protect what matters.

"This a guy who protects his people, his culture, every meaningful thing in his kingdom," he said. "From my perspective, everyone around the world can identify with this. I don't know if he's a villain or is just a guy trying to protect, whatever the cost, what is important."

How Important is Namor For Audiences?

"It's an honor," Huerta said at Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation. "I come from the hood, and thanks to inclusion, I am here. I wouldn't be here without inclusion. A lot of kids are there in their hood looking at us, dreaming to be here, and they're gonna make it."

The highly-anticipated sequel has a brand-new synopsis: "In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – one of the most highly anticipated film events of the year – Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters November 11th.